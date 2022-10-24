Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Wind, Rain Frost and Snow Oh My....
Increasing clouds gusty winds and scattered showers through the evening. Winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Frost developing overnight in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys could cause slick roads for the morning commute. Low temperatures tonight in the 30s. Snow levels drop to around 3,500 ft in the Cascades and Blues expect winter driving conditions tonight/tomorrow on the passes.
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
kpq.com
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week
The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg PD offers icy windshield driving tips
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Cooler fall weather is here and winter is right around the corner. Winter driving presents several driving hazards, including icy windshields. The Ellensburg Police Department has some windshield de-frosting tips to keep drivers safe this winter. Try a 1:2 ratio of water to alcohol for spraying on your...
4 Small Town Savory Diners in Washington Worth the Drive from Tri-Cities
One of the things I truly enjoy in life is a fabulous meal. I know where to get a tasty breakfast in the Tri-Cities, but what about elsewhere in Washington? When my husband and I road trip it's mandatory that we experience a local business. Usually, it's a local diner.
nbcrightnow.com
Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
ifiberone.com
Speeding semi rolls, blocks all eastbound lanes on I-90 Tuesday night
EASTON - Washington State Troopers say speed was a factor in a Tuesday night semi rollover that ended up blocking all lanes on eastbound I-90 for five hours and 40 minutes. The crash happened just west of Easton in Kittitas County near Lake Kachees. Authorities report that 33-year-old Ajmer Singh...
nbcrightnow.com
Shred Day scheduled for November 4 in Yakima and Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK AND YAKIMA, Wash. — NonStop Local is hosting Shred Day events in both Tri-Cities and Yakima on November 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred Day offers community members an opportunity to shred important documents, bills and other sensitive materials in a safe way. Stop by the...
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
3 Stops You’ve Got to Make When Visiting Yakima, Washington
Everywhere has special places you've got to check out and if I had to narrow it down to three spots in Yakima, Washington this is where I would go! Message us with your ideas and we can see who comes out on top!. When Visiting Yakima You Must Stop At.
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
nbcrightnow.com
Car fire spreads to house in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22, 9:18 a.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5, the house fire in Wapato is now out. The fire spread from a nearby car, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. 10-25-22, 6:36 a.m. Crews with Yakima County Fire District #5 are currently...
cwuobserver.com
10 must do’s in the ‘Burg
Whether Ellensburg has always been ‘home’ or is now just becoming it, it’s more important than not to get better acquainted with the city and what it has to offer in all its entirety. Here are the top 10 must do’s in Ellensburg for you to check out.
MyNorthwest.com
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
Yakima’s Lucian Munguia to be featured on national John Walsh show
YAKIMA – A missing child’s case out of Yakima will be featured on an Investigation Discovery show, placing the search for Lucian Munguia in the national spotlight. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will focus on the search for Lucian, who has been missing since September 10, 2022. The show is set to air on Wednesday, October 26 at 6 p.m....
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
Yakima, Spokane counties forfeit nearly $2M in federal rental aid
The U.S. Treasury pulled funds from jurisdictions that didn't meet the deadline to distribute at least 20% of their most recent allocation.
Social Media Threat Causes Increased Patrols at Yakima School
Yakima Police increased their presence at Eisenhower High School early Tuesday after learning of a threat to harm students posted on social media. Police Capt. Jay Seely says no problems were reported this morning but he says they'll keep an increased presence at the school all day. The school also...
