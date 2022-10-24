ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Wind, Rain Frost and Snow Oh My....

Increasing clouds gusty winds and scattered showers through the evening. Winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Frost developing overnight in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys could cause slick roads for the morning commute. Low temperatures tonight in the 30s. Snow levels drop to around 3,500 ft in the Cascades and Blues expect winter driving conditions tonight/tomorrow on the passes.
YAKIMA, WA
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week

The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
WENATCHEE, WA
Ellensburg PD offers icy windshield driving tips

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Cooler fall weather is here and winter is right around the corner. Winter driving presents several driving hazards, including icy windshields. The Ellensburg Police Department has some windshield de-frosting tips to keep drivers safe this winter. Try a 1:2 ratio of water to alcohol for spraying on your...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Shred Day scheduled for November 4 in Yakima and Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK AND YAKIMA, Wash. — NonStop Local is hosting Shred Day events in both Tri-Cities and Yakima on November 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred Day offers community members an opportunity to shred important documents, bills and other sensitive materials in a safe way. Stop by the...
YAKIMA, WA
Car fire spreads to house in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22, 9:18 a.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5, the house fire in Wapato is now out. The fire spread from a nearby car, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. 10-25-22, 6:36 a.m. Crews with Yakima County Fire District #5 are currently...
WAPATO, WA
10 must do’s in the ‘Burg

Whether Ellensburg has always been ‘home’ or is now just becoming it, it’s more important than not to get better acquainted with the city and what it has to offer in all its entirety. Here are the top 10 must do’s in Ellensburg for you to check out.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Social Media Threat Causes Increased Patrols at Yakima School

Yakima Police increased their presence at Eisenhower High School early Tuesday after learning of a threat to harm students posted on social media. Police Capt. Jay Seely says no problems were reported this morning but he says they'll keep an increased presence at the school all day. The school also...

