Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders, Willie Taggart and more coaching carousel names to watch
With the college football season past the halfway point, expect the coaching carousel to heat up soon. Here are a few names to watch this week and beyond:. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders: ESPN’s College GameDay is at Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern game in no small part because of the magnetic FSU legend. He’ll be the hottest name on the market, if he wants to leave the HBCU.
Atlanta Falcons find themselves relying on Lamar Jackson in NFC South race
Obviously, any game including Tom Brady will find Atlanta Falcons fans actively rooting for the other side tonight, however, is a bit different when you consider the potential stakes. The Bucs are reeling after losing to the Steelers and Panthers in back-to-back weeks. Games that were penciled in as easy wins and honestly considering the roster talent should have been wins for Tom Brady’s Bucs.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0