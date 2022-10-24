Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in the 7th Ward Sunday morning.

Homeowner Angela Johnson told the Humane Society of Louisiana that at about 6:30 a.m., the fire was ignited on their front porch and instantly spread through the home in the 1900 block of Allen Street. Firemen at the door woke up the family and they quickly tried to find a way out.

With smoke and flames blocking the front of the home, the family was able to release three of the pets from their kennels as they made their way to the back of the house.

According to Johnson, seven cats, two dogs, and a snake, all perished in the fire. Of the three surviving dogs, a 2-year-old fawn-colored pit bull named Junior showed signs of smoke inhalation and was having trouble breathing.

He is now being treated at the Dog Day Afternoon vet clinic and the Humane Society is taking care of expenses. Two others will be examined on Tuesday.

Fire officials told Johnson that the fire appeared to be started intentionally. Anyone wishing to donate to the Humane Society’s Emergency Veterinary Fund can donate online through the group’s website at www.humanela.org.

