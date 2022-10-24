ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning

By Raeven Poole
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huIDA_0il8UOG700

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in the 7th Ward Sunday morning.

Homeowner Angela Johnson told the Humane Society of Louisiana that at about 6:30 a.m., the fire was ignited on their front porch and instantly spread through the home in the 1900 block of Allen Street. Firemen at the door woke up the family and they quickly tried to find a way out.

With smoke and flames blocking the front of the home, the family was able to release three of the pets from their kennels as they made their way to the back of the house.

Lafayette Police investigate overnight shooting involving juvenile victim

According to Johnson, seven cats, two dogs, and a snake, all perished in the fire. Of the three surviving dogs, a 2-year-old fawn-colored pit bull named Junior showed signs of smoke inhalation and was having trouble breathing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GLgd_0il8UOG700

He is now being treated at the Dog Day Afternoon vet clinic and the Humane Society is taking care of expenses. Two others will be examined on Tuesday.

Iberia Parish man sentenced to 40 years for manslaughter

Fire officials told Johnson that the fire appeared to be started intentionally. Anyone wishing to donate to the Humane Society’s Emergency Veterinary Fund can donate online through the group’s website at www.humanela.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Villas at Albertsons, A New 154-unit Family Townhome Community Coming Soon To Broussard, Louisiana

A new family townhome community, called Villas at Albertsons, is coming soon to 816 Albertson Parkway in Broussard, Louisiana. The new project by Guidry Land Development will consist of 154 – 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome units and will feature a lake with lighted water fountains, walking paths, a pool with a club house, fitness center, business center, and a recreation area.
BROUSSARD, LA
KLFY News 10

Diocese to hold mass for all unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish. The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy