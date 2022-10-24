This article was originally published Feb. 10, 2016, in Buford Weekly Illustrated. A couple of years ago I was contacted by a man from Buchanan, Georgia, searching for surviving tapes from the football game played in 1963 or 1964 between Buford and Buchanan. During those early years 16 mm film was used to record the play-action of the games for the team to review and study. I inquired at all the usual places for any early football game tapes and asked everyone I spoke to about the tapes to also inquire with anyone they thought might have knowledge of the tapes. I came up empty-handed and found myself extremely sad that such an important part of our sports history was lost. No one knew if the tape still existed. I thought about it less and less until I had just about forgotten about it all together, when in walks Bob Perkins to the Museum with a box of old middle film canisters to donate.

