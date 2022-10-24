ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

aledotimesrecord.com

Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?

Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
WTWO/WAWV

Poll: Illinois Democrats maintain large leads in race for governor, U.S. Senate, Sec Of State, Comptroller, Treasurer

With less than two weeks left in the campaign, the Democrats running for Illinois statewide offices and U.S. Senate hold commanding leads over their GOP opponents, a new WGN-TV/Emerson College/The Hill poll found. Although likely voters seem poised to pick Democrats for the state’s top offices, they are divided on the direction Illinois is headed. […]
WTWO/WAWV

Bailey references ‘transphobic’, ‘antisemitic’ conspiracy theory at debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – During the second Governor’s debate, Darren Bailey deflected when asked about how he would change Illinois’ abortion laws. Instead of answering the question, Bailey changed the subject, referencing a conspiracy theory about current Governor J.B. Pritzker and his family foundation’s investments in healthcare. Moderators referenced anti-abortion groups calling Illinois’ abortion laws […]
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
NBC Chicago

Illinois supreme court judges

For the 2022 Illinois general election, here’s how to find out ratings for each of the judges running for a spot on the Illinois Supreme Court, along with ratings for judges running for retention or reelection in your local appellate or circuit courts.
thecentersquare.com

Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress

(The Center Square) – As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting too rosy of a picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
NBC Chicago

Illinois Election 2022: Your Guide to Voting in the Midterms

Note: As votes are counted across Illinois on election night, you can track results live on NBCChicago.com and in the NBC Chicago app. The 2022 midterm elections are well underway in Illinois, with early voting now open across the state ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Here's a look at some essential resources and information to help you feel prepared and informed as you perform your civic duty and make your voice heard.
97.1 FM Talk

Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race

The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
wmay.com

Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations

Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
NBC Chicago

Here Are 5 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election

At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
Fairfield Sun Times

The ‘SAFE-T Act’ Is the Epitome of Political Hypocrisy

Politicians love to come up with clever acronyms that make bad legislation sound like something voters actually want. That’s exactly what they did with the so-called “SAFE-T Act” in Illinois. Based on the title, you might expect that this law would have something to do with keeping...
WSPY NEWS

Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank

---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
