ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Reba McEntire And Boyfriend Rex Linn Built A Relationship While Living In Different States

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohoz2_0il8Tvyx00

Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn for almost three years now. Now, Reba is revealing the timeline of their relationship and how they were dating long distance due to the pandemic for quite a while.

Reba explained, “I’d known Rex since ’91 when we worked on the movie ‘The Gambler Returns’ with Kenny Rogers. Then in January 2020, I saw him again when I shot an appearance on the TV show ‘Young Sheldon,’ which he is on. He said, ‘Let’s have dinner when you get through.’ And I said, ‘OK!’ He made me laugh my butt off on our first date, which we didn’t even know was a date.”

Reba McEntire says Rex Linn is the love of her life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2Njg_0il8Tvyx00
Reba McEntire, circa 1990s. ph: ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Soon after their “date,” the world went into lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This meant that Reba was staying in Oklahoma because her mom had just passed away and Rex was stuck in Los Angeles. She revealed, “We didn’t get to see each other from March to June, but we’d talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day. We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ba92_0il8Tvyx00
LOS ANGELES – MAR 27: Rex Linn, Reba McEntire at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theater on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA / Image Collect/carrie-nelson

While Reba said that she wasn’t really looking for love, it certainly hit her hard. Now, she calls Rex the love of her life. They have even been working together in the show Big Sky, playing husband and wife. She said, “To play husband and wife, it’s natural for us. Rex and I rehearse all the time to make sure that when we step on that set, we’re not wasting anybody’s time. We’re professionals. We have our stuff together, we show up on time, we’re ready. We’re not holding up anybody because time is money on the TV set.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkNtG_0il8Tvyx00
CSI: MIAMI, Rex Linn, (Season 5, 2006), 2002-, photo: Andrew MacPherson / ©CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

Even though the two are extremely busy, with both acting and Reba touring and making music, she said they always make time for each other. One of their favorite ways to spend time together is having coffee together in the morning.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Says She Would “Lose Respect” For An Artist Who Doesn’t Sound The Same Live In Concert

I think if any current country artist can speak to the importance of vocals and how you sound live, it’s Carrie Underwood. She’s arguably the best female vocalist we’ve seen over the last 15 years in mainstream country (in my opinion, she is the best), and in a recent feature with Rolling Stone, she talked a little bit about why that aspect of music is so important to her.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary

As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Popculture

Country Singer Marries 'Best Friend' in Kentucky Ceremony

Dillon Carmichael is a married man! Nearly five years after first meeting the woman of his dreams, the country singer married his longtime girlfriend Shayla Whitson in a romantic ceremony in his home state of Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 1, the couple celebrating their nuptials on social media, where Carmichael revealed, "this weekend I got to marry my best friend, and I feel like the luckiest man in the world."
FRANKFORT, KY
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish

Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
MEMPHIS, TN
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
9K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy