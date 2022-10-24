Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes partners with Stetson as Drake celebrates with a Yellowstone Dutton Ranch birthday gift

Happy Tuesday, Yellowstone fans, and welcome to another busy day in the Taylor Sheridan realm. With the premiere of season five inching closer each day, fans have the Duttons on the brain — and we aren’t the only ones. The cast and crew can’t stop thinking about the future, sharing insight to the best of their ability. They can’t give it all away now; what would we have to look forward to? Jefferson White and Luke Grimes are both talking about where their characters might end up in season five and beyond, and Grimes is also opening up about his jump into country music. Yep, soon we’ll be hearing the sweet stylings of our favorite cowboy as he sings about love, heartache, and all things western. Fans were also treated to a new teaser trailer from the powers that be, and it’s everything we could have hoped for. You know the drill from here, grab your favorite drink and your Yellowstone-loving bestie, because we’re riding in.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO