Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes partners with Stetson as Drake celebrates with a Yellowstone Dutton Ranch birthday gift

It’s time to pack your bags and saddle up because Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has an official release date. The next installment of the Dutton family story is set to kick off on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. Deadline revealed the exciting news this afternoon, and while fans anticipated a December debut, we can now officially mark that date on our calendars and cancel any plans. After all, you can’t get between a fan and their Dutton origin story.
Happy Tuesday, Yellowstone fans, and welcome to another busy day in the Taylor Sheridan realm. With the premiere of season five inching closer each day, fans have the Duttons on the brain — and we aren’t the only ones. The cast and crew can’t stop thinking about the future, sharing insight to the best of their ability. They can’t give it all away now; what would we have to look forward to? Jefferson White and Luke Grimes are both talking about where their characters might end up in season five and beyond, and Grimes is also opening up about his jump into country music. Yep, soon we’ll be hearing the sweet stylings of our favorite cowboy as he sings about love, heartache, and all things western. Fans were also treated to a new teaser trailer from the powers that be, and it’s everything we could have hoped for. You know the drill from here, grab your favorite drink and your Yellowstone-loving bestie, because we’re riding in.
The season five premiere for Yellowstone debuts on Nov. 13, and we’re less than three weeks away from seeing the next chapter of the Dutton family story. It’s not surprising that the chapter is full of drama, fighting, and a next-level power struggle. With John Dutton stepping into office as Governor of Montana, the fight is on — but it’s not just John who has essential cards to play.
Happy Wednesday, Yellowstone fans, and welcome to another exciting news day in the Dutton realm. With the Nov. 13 season 5 premiere drawing closer with each passing day, we’re about to dive into a new realm of territory on the ranch. Taylor Sheridan will also bless us with more of the family backstory, which is news fans were already aware of. However, breaking news had us packing our bags ready to head to the ranch today.
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2022, proving that the viewing public is still hungry for blood-soaked true crime serial killer shows. Dahmer’s crimes are gruesome and disgusting even by the standards of other killers, so it’s a testament to Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters that they made his story so compelling and watchable.
The Ye ship may be sinking and on fire after the rapper’s recent antisemitic ramblings, but it appears he still has some supporters out there, though at this point he’s scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to those who’ll defend him. Rapper and FBI informant 6ix9ine (aka Six Nine / Tekashi69) has appeared on notorious internet misogynist Andrew Tate’s podcast to bolster the beleaguered star, saying:
