Wild Rift Vex champion guide: Best builds, ability, upgrades & runes
Wild Rift patch 3.4b is now live and players are looking to learn more about the upcoming AP caster: Vex. Here is everything you need to know about the champion, including the Yordle’s item builds, ability upgrades, and runes. Wild Rift Vex released on October 27 at 12:01 UTC...
WoW Dragonflight breaks Worgen gear sets, turns them into nightmare fuel
The WoW Dragonflight pre-patch has officially hit live servers and delivered an unexpected glitch, turning Worgen into an abomination. On October 25, the Dragonflight pre-patch event went live allowing players to access content for the new expansion for the very first time. While players have been exploring the new content...
Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith weapon attachment tuning feature looks like it offers a stressful amount of customization
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer endgame is becoming clearer by the day. Activision has revealed the weapon camo challenges for Mastery camos, and a new feature called Advanced Gunsmith Customization looks like it will keep players busy for months. Through MW2’s new weapon platform system, players will...
Can you play Modern Warfare 2 on Steam Deck?
Activision’s latest AAA-shooter is almost here. But can you play Modern Warfare 2 on Steam Deck? Well, it’s complicated. Modern Warfare 2 is shaping up to be yet another gangbuster-selling AAA shooter from Activision. But, no, don’t expect to be able to play Modern Warfare 2 on the Steam Deck at launch.
Modern Warfare 2 launch update: slide cancelling, camping issues, enemy visibility
Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta provided an opportunity for players to recommend final tune-ups. Infinity Ward took the feedback to heart and announced changes coming to the final game. According to the official Call of Duty Twitter account, Modern Warfare 2 was the most-played Beta in series history. Despite...
Pokemon Go trainers want Halloween feature to return for Christmas event
Pokemon Go trainers have taken to Twitter to share their interest in having another holiday-themed map after Niantic introduced a fall theme for Halloween. Pokemon Go’s Halloween event is taking place in the game, and alongside it is an entirely new theme for the in-game map. Complete with orange...
Overwatch 2 players discover Bloodborne Easter Egg in new Halloween Terror map
Overwatch 2 players have noticed that Blizzard updated a fan Easter Egg in the game’s Halloween Terror map from Dark Souls to Bloodborne. Now that 2022’s Halloween season is in full swing, plenty of live service games have been updated to get into the spooky spirit. As a...
Modern Warfare 2 devs warn players against changing location to access game early
Modern Warfare 2 developers Infinity Ward have warned players against digitally changing their location to unlock the game early, saying it will affect connectivity and match quality. Modern Warfare 2 fans are gearing up for the game’s global launch, with the full game finally set to join the early access...
CoD players worried MW2’s story will end in Warzone 2 instead of a sequel
Call of Duty players are concerned that Modern Warfare 2’s sequel tease could be resolved in Warzone 2, as opposed to a fully-fledged game. Modern Warfare 2 expands the reboot saga onto new ground, as the barnstorming campaign proves to be a buggy yet thrilling entry. Over the course...
How to disable Modern Warfare 2 helmet cam in spectator mode
Modern Warfare 2’s full release will let players change their camera mode from the default ‘Helmet Camera’ mode while in Spectator mode. Here’s how players can change their Default Spectator Camera. The next installment in the Call of Duty franchise — Modern Warfare 2 — releases...
Wild Rift Zeri and Fiddlesticks teased as new champions
During a developers blog, Riot teased Wild Rift Zeri and Fiddlesticks as potential new champions to hit the mobile MOBA. New champion releases sustain Wild Rift’s steady growth, serving as landmark events that the community anticipates. These new champion additions in Wild Rift provide more content for players to...
Overwatch 2’s lack of support players is resulting in unbalanced ranked matches
Overwatch 2 players are not happy with the game’s matchmaking, blaming a lack of supports for putting low-ranked players in high ELO games. All sorts of Overwatch 2 players from a variety of ranks are calling on Blizzard to do something about the game’s matchmaking as matches are becoming completely unbalanced.
Corsair Katar Elite Wireless review: Elite in name, elite in nature
The Corsair Katar Elite Wireless is the newest top-of-the-line lightweight wireless gaming mouse, and it’s here to make a statement. After releasing both the Katar Pro Wireless and the Katar Pro Ultralight two years ago, Corsair is combining the best of both worlds with the new Katar Elite Wireless.
Overwatch 2 players furious as Halloween Terror skins given out as Twitch drops
Overwatch 2 players are disappointed the skin rewards for the Halloween event cannot be unlocked through playing the game but only via purchase or by watching a certain amount of Twitch streams. One of the highlights of any Overwatch event is finding out what special skins will be available to...
All Prime Gaming games you can download in November 2022: Fallout, Indiana Jones & more
November Prime Gaming offerings are here, so we’ve listed every game that will be included with the subscription next month. It’s the beginning of a whole new month which means Prime Gaming is back with a bunch of new games and exclusive content for you to redeem. The...
How to rank up fast in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 has boatloads of weapons, Killstreaks, and equipment to experiment with, but you’ll have to earn enough XP to unlock most of them first. Here’s our guide on how to rank up quickly in Modern Warfare 2. In Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward have given players...
Modern Warfare 2 servers status: Is MW2 multiplayer down?
Modern Warfare 2 is starting to become available for Call of Duty fans across the globe, leading to one big question: Are the servers up? Here’s what you need to know about MW2’s server status. It’s always a pain when you load up a multiplayer game like Call...
How to unlock all Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Platform & levels for every gun
It can be daunting to wrap your head around Modern Warfare 2’s new weapon unlock system. Here’s everything you need to know about making the process easier. Modern Warfare 2 features 51 base weapons and 33 weapon platforms. Infinity Ward introduced Receivers, fundamentally changing the way guns work. For example, the M4 assault rifle and FSS Hurricane SMG are different classes but fall under the same Platform.
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
Modern Warfare 2 map Taraq is an absolute throwback to 20-year-old CoD 1
Modern Warfare 2 players are convinced they have found a reference to Call of Duty 1 in the new MW2 Multiplayer maps list. Activision’s latest first-person shooter game, developed by Infinity Ward, launches on October 28 with 16 maps across general Multiplayer and Ground War. Included in the game’s...
