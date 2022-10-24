The series “MTV Cribs” premieres its 19th season with two new half-hour-long episodes on Thursday, Oct. 27 starting at 9 p.m. ET./8 p.m. CT. Those without cable can watch the “Cribs” season 19 premiere as well as the season’s second episode right after this Thursday for free through FuboTV, Philo or DirecTV Stream, each of which offer a free trial to new users.

7 HOURS AGO