How to watch ‘MTV Cribs’ season 19 first and second episodes for free
The series “MTV Cribs” premieres its 19th season with two new half-hour-long episodes on Thursday, Oct. 27 starting at 9 p.m. ET./8 p.m. CT. Those without cable can watch the “Cribs” season 19 premiere as well as the season’s second episode right after this Thursday for free through FuboTV, Philo or DirecTV Stream, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
Watch the season 5 premiere of ‘Siesta Key’ on MTV, stream online for free
Siesta Key is back on MTV with new drama, relationships and gossip. Starting Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, season 5 of the show will air. New episodes will follow at the same time every Thursday. Fans can also watch the entirety of all seasons drama over again on...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Spirit Halloween hilariously responds to fake costume memes
This Halloween costume fiasco might not be as funny as the internet thinks it is. Recently, popular costume store Spirit Halloween has had attention drawn to it after the internet began circulating fake meme’d costumes from the store. These photoshopped photos feature fake costumes from the store that play...
