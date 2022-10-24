Read full article on original website
A Jewish cabaret artist’s Egon Schiele paintings, stolen by the Nazis, will be auctioned for charity
(JTA) — After a years-long battle to reacquire two paintings the Nazis stole from their ancestor before he became one of their early victims, the descendants of Austrian Jewish cabaret performer Fritz Grünbaum will auction the Egon Schiele works off at Christie’s in November. The proceeds will...
Refugees have grown some Ukrainian cities’ dwindling Jewish communities, potentially forever
LVIV and IVANO-FRANKIVSK, Ukraine (JTA) — An elderly couple waited patiently on a steel bench for a food parcel. A teenage boy negotiated furiously with a gruff flat-capped caretaker about how much support his family needed. A little girl timidly held her mother’s hand as she waited in line for a week’s worth of supplies.
