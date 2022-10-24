Read full article on original website
The Metrologist
3d ago
What, you can't fly an airliner into a building in the game? You can't wear a bomb vest and shout Allah akbar?
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity
The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
Historians claim that this sphinx head depicts the pharaoh who caused the exodus of Israelites during Moses's time
Sphinx head of Pharaoh AmenhotepCredit: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg) / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0. According to some scholars, Pharaoh Amenhotep II was responsible for the Israelites leaving Egypt.
A 65-Foot 1,600 Years Old Mosaic Shows Trojan War Soldiers Carrying Their Swords With Shields On Their Arms
This past Wednesday, Syrian archaeologists revealed an intact Roman-era mosaic, estimated to be 1,600 years old. The mosaic uses beautiful colors and depicts several warriors from the Trojan War. The authorities in Syria have dubbed this archaeological discovery "one of the rarest" finds. [i]
Shocking video shows Chinese robot attack dog with machine gun dropped by drone
A Chinese military contractor unveiled a Chinese military drone capable of dropping off a robot attack dog featuring an automatic weapon mounted to its back.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
techunwrapped.com
The graphics of the new Call of Duty are so incredible that it seems that you are watching a movie
It is simply amazing. Playing on an Xbox Series X in 4K and HDR, the cutscenes the game is delivering have absolutely blown my mind. If Black Ops 2 drew attention as soon as the campaign started with that scene in the bar with the neon lights, now Modern Warfare 2 rewrites the concept of leaving your mouth open with a mountain gorge that looks like something out of a YouTube video in resolution 8K.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 leaker claims Las Almas could “100%” be a Warzone 2 map
Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope has claimed that Modern Warfare 2’s Las Almas will “100%” be Warzone 2.0’s next battle royale map after the location featured in the 2022 title’s campaign. Modern Warfare 2’s early access campaign dropped on October 20, letting players dive into...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's "de-escalate civilians" moment is the new press F to pay respects
There's probably a better way to do that
Russian Soldier Says He Is Forced To Use Defective Tanks That Stall Every 150 Ft- Also Can't Collect Bodies of Comrades
A recording of a call from a soldier stationed in Donetsk has revealed the continued subpar state of Russian armaments. In a recorded conversation, the soldier claims that the Russian armed forces are being forced to go to the very frontline to begin advances with tanks that do not work. It is alleged that the tanks used to send forces to the frontline are in poor working condition. [i]
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
Fans Of The Call Of Duty Series Have Praised The Amsterdam Level In Modern Warfare 2 For Its Realistic Presentation
The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is October 28, but content makers who have had early access to the game have been giving us glimpses of the game already. One of the early stages of Modern Warfare 2 occurs in Amsterdam. This level appears to be setting the tone for the game’s narrative, which includes Iranian generals and drug traffickers.
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Single-Player Review
This is our single-player campaign review for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. For our thoughts on PvP, check out the in-progress multiplayer review, and expect our final verdict soon. In five years time when we discuss Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there will be no confusion as to...
Modern Warfare 2 tactical nuke is back, and fans are delighted
A happy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II day to all who celebrate. In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock, Infinity Ward’s highly-anticipated title has finally been released out into the world today. Already, fans are hailing the campaign as “incredible,” with one particularly photorealistic level leaving many stunned.
crimereads.com
Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself: On The Origins of the Devil
For as long as humans have been able to tell one another stories, there have been tales of malevolent and chaotic spirits. The world was full of distressing events that people could not understand—whether it was famine by blights or deaths from mysterious internal causes. To explain life’s most fearful elements, cultures worldwide developed the idea of superhuman beings that sometimes preyed on humanity and engineered misfortunes. As a means of countering these malicious forces, many invoked protection from benevolent gods through prayers and rituals. Such early spiritual traditions also helped uphold the social order: whenever there was conflict, those in power could put the blame on demons.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty players are frantically Googling New Zealand addresses to play MW2 early
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to release on Oct. 28. As one of the most anticipated releases of the year, the game will feature two distinct mode categories at launch as well as core map modes, free-for-all, team deathmatch, and so many more incredible features. Since CoD players have never been more enthused about getting a new toy to play with, they’ve been frantically searching for ways of accessing the game early.
As The Player Progresses Through The Campaign Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, They Eliminate A Sniper In The Course Of The Cartel Protection Mission
Somehow, the sniper in the Cartel Protection mission of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got eliminated. Players have been able to pull off spectacular kills in shooters for a long time. Many gamers have experienced memorable moments in Call of Duty, thanks to the game’s emphasis on competitive gaming.
Prisoners W/HIV Were Newly Recruited By The Russian Wagner Group- All Sick Russians Must Wear Color Coded Bracelets
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine recently reported that the Russian Wagner group recently mass-recruited several prisoners from Russian prisons. These prisoners are known to be "suffering from serious infectious diseases, particularly HIV and hepatitis C." [i]
