ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

One in five girls in England don’t feel safe at school – survey

By Sally Weale Education correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpJE0_0il8Suzb00
More than one in five girls and young women in the north blamed fear of sexual harassment for holding them back at school.

Girls and young women in the north of England feel less safe and less happy than their counterparts in London and the south, according to a survey by the Girlguiding charity, which is concerned about “stark” regional differences in attitudes.

More than one in five (22%) girls and young women in the north aged 11-16 who took part in the survey published on Tuesday blamed fear of sexual harassment for holding them back at school. The figure was significantly lower at 16% in London and the south.

Similarly, more than a quarter in the north (26%) said gender stereotyping was holding them back at school, compared with 18% in London and the south. The problem was particularly acute among LGBTQ+ girls and young women, with almost two in five (37%) complaining about gender stereotyping at school.

Overall, almost one in five (19%) girls and young women who took part in the survey said they don’t feel safe at school, but those in the north were less likely to feel safe (22%), compared with 19% in the Midlands and 16% in London and the south. Girls and young women of colour are, however, less likely to feel safe at school than their white counterparts (65% against 70%).

Chief executive Angela Salt said: “It is shocking how many girls and young women, some as young as 11 years old, don’t feel safe at school, on social media or out in public. Our research shows just how common discrimination, stereotyping and sexism is in our society and how unsurprisingly this creates barriers to happiness, confidence and success.

“Coupled with the disparities in girls’ experiences across the country, it is vital we act now to address these issues to ensure every girl and young woman is provided with the opportunities to fulfil their potential, no matter where they live.”

More than 3,000 girls and young women across the UK aged between seven and 21 were surveyed over March and April for the 2022 annual Girlguiding attitudes survey.

On Tuesday, the Home Office is due to uncover the second phase of its Enough campaign, which was set up to help tackle violence against girls and young women. It will use television adverts, billboards, social media and radio advertising to highlight different forms of violence against women and girls and how to challenge perpetrators of abuse.

The safeguarding minister, Mims Davies, said: “There is no place in our society for cowardly acts of violence against women and girls.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Schools in Great Britain warned not to ban minority pupils’ hair styles

Schools are being warned not to penalise or exclude pupils for wearing their hair in natural afro styles, as well as braids, cornrows and plaits, in new guidance intended to prevent hair discrimination. Britain’s equality watchdog has said school uniform and appearance policies that ban certain hairstyles without allowing for...
The Tab

We asked Newcastle and Northumbria students for their most embarrassing night out stories

It’s no secret that the students of Newcastle have a bit of a reputation for their radge nights out and so with another Freshers’ Week under our belts, we wanted to hear exactly what you guys had been up to – knowing it would definitely be less than PG. We love your dedication to the session, it’s no doubt what gives Newcastle its edge and reputation throughout the country.
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
The Independent

Girl, 11, says she was gang-raped by fellow pupils in Delhi school bathroom

An 11-year-old girl in India’s capital Delhi says she was gangraped in a school washroom by two older boys from the same school.The incident was brought to light after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the school authorities and Delhi police.According to the DCW notice, the incident took place in July when the 11-year-old girl was going to her classroom when she bumped into two boys who go to the same school and study in class 11-12, making them between 16 and 18 years old.सरकारी स्कूल में 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के...
howafrica.com

Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk

At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Tyla

Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease

A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
Daily Mail

Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'

An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
howafrica.com

Meet Uganda’s and Africa’s Most Fertile Woman With A Total Birth of 44 Children | Video

At 38, Mariam Nabatanzi, a woman from Mukono District, Uganda, was dubbed the most fertile woman in the country after giving birth to 44 children. In her home village of Kabimbiri, in central Uganda, Mariam Nabatanzi who is now 42, is better known as Nalongo Muzaala Bana (the twin mother who gives birth to quadruplets) and she deserves this nickname. During her pregnancy years, the woman gave birth to six sets of twins, four sets of triplets, three sets of quadruplets, as well as a few unique births.
The Guardian

The Guardian

487K+
Followers
110K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy