‘They’re actually in need’, NOLA residents search for utility assistance as Entergy’s moratorium expires
"We are in an inflated recession, we need these funds actually to carry us through because a lot of people are living on the poverty line or in poverty stricken conditions," said NOLA resident.
Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers. A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.
Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For November 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. Food Stamps: What is the...
State Fair lands in Ascension Parish
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
Changes in trash pickup coming to Areas 2 and 3
Major announcements from Orleans Parish Sanitation Commissioner Matt Torri in his address before the City Council this morning. Contracts with IV Waste and Waste Pro serving Area 2 and Area 3 will go into effect on November 7th.
State health department holds public hearing over abortion exceptions
‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. One...
Historic house in St. John Parish set to reopen after outside support
LAPLACE, La. — A historic house in St. John Parish, which closed earlier this month is now reopening thanks to a sponsorship from a local grain facility and support from community members. Management at the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House, said on Wednesday that the museum's doors would open...
Louisiana Treasury Publishes Names of 60,000+ People Who Are Owed More Than $44 Million
State Treasurer John Schroder is encouraging residents to check for their names in local newspapers across Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of 62,000+ people across Louisiana who are owed more than $44 million. The names were published in today's paper (Oct. 25) and "include those whose unclaimed property items were received from September 2021 through August 2022."
Gretna Park Apartments residents complain of mold, raw sewage
Residents at Gretna Park are crying out for help from the city. Many have been left to live with molded walls, leaking hot water heaters, backed-up plumbing and raw sewage in their tubs and sinks. Keshawn Harris has lived there since 2020 with her kids, saying, "The toilets have not...
People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets
BATON ROUGE - The streets in Azalea Lakes are spotted with what looks like oil spots. Barry Boudreaux pointed them out in front of his driveway, next door and down the street from his house on Lake Iris Avenue. "It's either oil or transmission fluid, you can drive all these...
Apply for the North BR industrial training initiative
Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. 1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal...
Well-known defense attorney and former Harahan mayor Vinny Mosca dead at 74
HARAHAN, La. — A longtime criminal defense attorney and the former mayor of Harahan has died. A close family friend confirmed that Vinny Mosca, 74, died at his home in Harahan on Wednesday afternoon. Mosca was a well-known Jefferson Parish political figure who served as mayor in the 2000s...
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of over 62,000 people in newspapers across the state who are owed more than $44 million today, Oct. 25, 2022. State Treasurer John M. Schroder is encouraging citizens to check the printed list for their names...
North Boulevard building fire sparked by chemical reaction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters responded to a building fire sparked by a chemical reaction from cleaning supplies Tuesday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at A1 Professional Services on North Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. where smoke was seen coming from the building. Crews found the sprinkler system activated and several floor mats, mop heads and other items smoldering, according to BRFD.
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
