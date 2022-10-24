ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

fox8live.com

Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers. A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday

If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

State Fair lands in Ascension Parish

A New SUV For Seniors Is Cheaper Than You Might ImagineSenior Offers | Search Ads|. Play Now In Your BrowserMore than internet games have to offer. Transcend your expectations with Hero Wars!Hero Wars|. Here Are 50 of the Coolest Gifts for This 202250 Insanely Cool Gadgets You'll Regret Not Getting...
WAFB.com

State health department holds public hearing over abortion exceptions

'I'm still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we're here suffering:' Family seeking answers for son's unsolved murder.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Treasury Publishes Names of 60,000+ People Who Are Owed More Than $44 Million

State Treasurer John Schroder is encouraging residents to check for their names in local newspapers across Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of 62,000+ people across Louisiana who are owed more than $44 million. The names were published in today's paper (Oct. 25) and "include those whose unclaimed property items were received from September 2021 through August 2022."
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Gretna Park Apartments residents complain of mold, raw sewage

Residents at Gretna Park are crying out for help from the city. Many have been left to live with molded walls, leaking hot water heaters, backed-up plumbing and raw sewage in their tubs and sinks. Keshawn Harris has lived there since 2020 with her kids, saying, "The toilets have not...
WAFB.com

Apply for the North BR industrial training initiative

1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

North Boulevard building fire sparked by chemical reaction

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters responded to a building fire sparked by a chemical reaction from cleaning supplies Tuesday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at A1 Professional Services on North Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. where smoke was seen coming from the building. Crews found the sprinkler system activated and several floor mats, mop heads and other items smoldering, according to BRFD.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE

