3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
csufresno.edu
OPINION: Fresno State football is not safe for fans or players
Glass didn’t break by itself and injure a mother and her daughter at the homecoming football game on Oct. 15. A graduate assistant coach committed the act by lashing out in anger at his surroundings when a play didn’t go his way. However, much of the attention in...
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
Tulare’s Richard Torrez returns to the ring this weekend
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare native Richard Torrez Jr. will be stepping into the ring for his fourth professional boxing match this weekend in New York. On Saturday night, Torrez Jr. will be facing off against Ahmed Hefny in a six-round heavyweight match at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre. Torrez Jr. has had a successful […]
thecampusjournal.com
559 Fights #91: Biniyam Shire, Results and More!
The 559 Fights promotion recently had an event titled “559 Fights #91” held at the Visalia Convention Center. It featured three title fights and the third MMA bout of reality television star Biniyam Shibre, most notably from TLC’s “90 Day Fiance”. The seats were packed with MMA fans and fans of the reality television show alike, with many people flocking over from miles to get a chance to meet the Ethiopian MMA hopeful.
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
IDENTIFIED: Man on motorized unit hit by train in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who died after he was struck by a train on his motorized unit in Selma last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say George Prendiz Gonzales, 66, was the man who was hit on the railroad crossing at Floral Avenue, near Front Street, on October […]
Hanford Sentinel
Crowds turn out for Lemoore's National Night Out
The city of Lemoore and it’s safety crews were out in force last evening from 4-6 p.m. during the annual National Night Out celebration of police and ﬁre units and the sense of well being they bring to a community. Heritage Park on Hanford Armona Road was the...
Spooky Kingsburg home featured on the Today show
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE) – A home in Kingsburg decked out for Halloween is gaining national attention. All week, NBC’s Today show has featured houses across the country decorated for Halloween. On Tuesday morning, KSEE24 Sunrise anchor Caroline Collins was there as the show featured Amanda Wilkins and her frightening display live on national television. The […]
3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st
Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.
KMPH.com
Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
Two videos could be critical to southwest Fresno murder trial
Video could prove critical in a Fresno murder case and Action News has acquired some of what police found in their investigation into a deadly shooting in southwest Fresno in July 2021.
KMJ
Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
Hanford Sentinel
Report: Kings County tops in industrial solar
HANFORD — Kings County has one of the highest per-capita industrial solar power capacities in the state, according to clean energy report released by Next 10. The San Francisco-based think tank's 64-page report, entitled the 2016 California Green Innovation Index, found that Kings County boasts the "most commercial and industrial solar energy on a per-capita basis" out of 26 areas the report studied in the state.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's historic China Alley building damaged in break-in
Hanford's historic China Alley experienced its second vandalism incident in as many years Sunday, when the window setting in the door to Building 13 across from the Imperial Dynasty was damaged during a break-in. Not only was the window broken but the door itself - an original fixture from the...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Fresno car dealership stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that took place in Fresno’s Lithia Ford dealership, according to the Fresno Police department. At around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers received several calls reporting a man armed with a knife who had stabbed an employee inside the building. When officers arrived, they found […]
IDENTIFIED: Women killed in crash with semi-truck in Firebaugh
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two women who were killed in a car crash involving a semi-truck in Firebaugh on Monday. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Fatimah Rambo of Tracy and 64-year-old Leslie Boston of Hayward died in a crash near Russell and Shields avenues. Around 4:35 p.m., […]
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Hanford Sentinel
Dia de Los Muertos activities Nov. 2 at the Hanford Mall | HMTC This Week
Hanford Dia de Los Muertos is happening again at the Hanford Mall on from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. This time bright green signs will be placed around the mall parking lot to remind the public that the event is back again. Halloween and great fun for children of all...
