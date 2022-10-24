Read full article on original website
Related
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
backroadsnews.com
Sale barn changes hands while industry shifts
This is the second part of a two-part story on the history of Washington’s sale barn facility. PART II It was 1984 and the late Marvin Bergstrom, of Courtland, was in the livestock buying business when he saw Washington’s sale barn was coming up for sale. The barn had recently closed after its owner lost it to the bank. “I thought it looked like a good investment,” Bergstrom told the News in a…
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
WIBW
Union Pacific to close Topeka railroad crossing for maintenance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Union Pacific Railroad will close a crossing for maintenance in the Capital City. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Topeka says that Union Pacific Railroad will completely close the railroad crossing on NW Brickyard Rd., - just north of Lower Silver Lake Rd. The City...
WIBW
Portion of Kansas Ave. bridge shut down due to morning crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the Kansas Avenue bridge in Topeka was shut down Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Traffic started to back up in the northbound lanes of the bridge around 10 a.m. 13 NEWS sent a crew to the scene of the crash. A red...
KCMO truck driver killed in Junction City, Kansas, accident
A Kansas City, Missouri, truck driver was killed in an accident Wednesday morning in Junction City, Kansas.
1350kman.com
Survivors of August fatal crash file suit against Manhattan concrete company, truck driver
Two women who survived a fatal August crash in Pottawatomie County are suing a Manhattan concrete company and a truck driver, alleging negligence in a crash that killed a 37-year-old Wamego man and his 7-year-old son. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, of Wamego, lost her husband Randy and son Korbin in the...
WIBW
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s Iron Horse mini-train will make its final run on Saturday, October 29 after decades of making memories for generations of families. Originally built to last 20 years, the train is now wrapping up its 55th year in service. Due to its age and the lack of availability of replacement parts, the train is being retired in favor of a new electric train next year. Shawnee County Parks and Rec said the new train will be designed to look as much like the current train as possible.
WIBW
Woodbine man arrested after meth found in truck during suspicious vehicle stop
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Woodbine man was arrested after meth was found in his truck during a suspicious vehicle stop in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle on G Ave. near 2400 Rd. connected to a disturbance that had just happened in White City.
Undercover deputies arrest 2 Kansas men, recover stolen tractor
DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas men in connection with theft and drug allegations. On Tuesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff received a report of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R tractor - valued at $36,645, according to a media release. Investigators learned the tractor had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
WIBW
2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
wamegotimes.com
Salad Safety: K-State food scientist shares tips on caring for packaged greens
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Salads make a nutritious meal or an easy addition of green color into the daily diet and can be found at almost any restaurant or grocery store. But Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said consumers also know packaged lettuce for E. coli outbreaks and a cause of foodborne illness.
WIBW
Manhattan to host ‘Clean Slate Day’ for residents eligible to expunge their criminal records
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents can have some of their criminal records expunged, but only if they qualify, for eligible residents to have a fresh start. Starting Friday, October 28, Kansans can stop by the Manhattan Public Library, at 629 Poyntz Ave., to have the records cleared in honor of “Clean Slate Day.” Eligible individuals who have a misdemeanor and/or felony criminal records can start off with a clean slate for free. Thanks to the joint effort between the Riley Co. Bar Association and Kansas Legal Services, Inc.
KAKE TV
Man dies after being pinned by his own semi truck in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was killed after being pinned between two semi trucks early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that shortly before 7 a.m. on S U77, Major Willie Washington was between his semi and the trailer of another when his truck began to roll forward. Washington tried to get back in but was pinned between the two. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIBW
Three hospitalized after pair of Manhattan accidents
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a pair of accidents in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.
wamegotimes.com
Pott. Co. has two ballot 'questions'
There are two key questions of special interest in Pottawatomie County on the ballot this coming election day.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
WIBW
Deer rutting season is underway in Kansas
NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Topeka South Rotary's 10th annual Pumpkin Run is 8:30 am Oct. 29 at Lake Shawnee.
Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
Comments / 0