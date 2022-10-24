ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battled a trailer fire in rural Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battle a mobile home fire along Wilson Run Road. According to initial reports, the trailer was not occupied at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. No further details were immediately available.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio road to close for bridge replacement

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury accident causes traffic delays in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Ross County. The call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Route 104 and Route 35. According to Ross County dispatchers, three people were suffering from minor injuries related to the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after the Ironton Police Department says he allegedly killed a man, hid evidence and led police on a chase. Officers say Kace Pleasant, 22, has been charged with murder, failure to comply with a police officer and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Harold Pleasant, 73.
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – Several fire departments have been called into a large barn fire located off 1000 block of Hiner road in Orient Ohio. Jackson Township called for mutual aid from Scioto Township. The call came out around 8 pm on Wednesday of a fully engulfed barn fire off Hiner...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

New Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to open this weekend

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is set to open this weekend. That’s according to Jennifer Dooley, the Public Information Officer for the Department of Highways. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 2:30, but the new portions of the bridge...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Crews on scene of house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Huntington are on the scene of a house fire. Dispatchers say it happened on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. No word on what caused the fire. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Canal Winchester woman, 82, injured in Ross County crash

RICHMOND DALE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old Canal Winchester woman is hospitalized after she was a passenger in a vehicle that police said was pushed off the road by a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. on US Route 35 in Ross County. A […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
HURRICANE, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wchstv.com

Deputies: Investigation into stolen ATVs results in two arrests

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigation into two stolen all-terrain vehicles has led to two arrests. Brett Curtis, 30 and Robert Laywell III, 30, both of Bidwell, Ohio have been charged in connection with the theft, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
BIDWELL, OH
WSAZ

One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment

Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

