Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battled a trailer fire in rural Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battle a mobile home fire along Wilson Run Road. According to initial reports, the trailer was not occupied at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. No further details were immediately available.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
Ohio road to close for bridge replacement
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
WSAZ
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury accident causes traffic delays in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Ross County. The call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Route 104 and Route 35. According to Ross County dispatchers, three people were suffering from minor injuries related to the...
WSAZ
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after the Ironton Police Department says he allegedly killed a man, hid evidence and led police on a chase. Officers say Kace Pleasant, 22, has been charged with murder, failure to comply with a police officer and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Harold Pleasant, 73.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Several fire departments have been called into a large barn fire located off 1000 block of Hiner road in Orient Ohio. Jackson Township called for mutual aid from Scioto Township. The call came out around 8 pm on Wednesday of a fully engulfed barn fire off Hiner...
Man in custody after grandfather’s body found wrapped in rug in Ohio
UPDATE (6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The Ironton Police Department says that the man found dead is the grandfather of the man arrested. UPDATE (11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): A man is in custody after another man was found dead and wrapped in a rug at an Ironton home. Ironton PD says that […]
WSAZ
New Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to open this weekend
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is set to open this weekend. That’s according to Jennifer Dooley, the Public Information Officer for the Department of Highways. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 2:30, but the new portions of the bridge...
WSAZ
Crews on scene of house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Huntington are on the scene of a house fire. Dispatchers say it happened on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. No word on what caused the fire. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
Canal Winchester woman, 82, injured in Ross County crash
RICHMOND DALE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old Canal Winchester woman is hospitalized after she was a passenger in a vehicle that police said was pushed off the road by a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. on US Route 35 in Ross County. A […]
Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Investigation into stolen ATVs results in two arrests
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigation into two stolen all-terrain vehicles has led to two arrests. Brett Curtis, 30 and Robert Laywell III, 30, both of Bidwell, Ohio have been charged in connection with the theft, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE COUNTY, W.VA. WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING FIRE TO BUILDINGS IN CRUM AREA
FIRE WOMAN (BUT NOT THE KIND IN THE SONG BY THE CULT) FIRE OFFICIAL TOLD STATE POLICE HE WAS CALLED TO SAME RESIDENCE SUNDAY NIGHT TO PUT OUT A FIRE; DISCOVERED THE SUSPECT COVERED IN ASH & SOOT NEARBY WHILE DRIVING BY THE SAME HOME PROPERTY MONDAY MORNING THAT WAS IN FLAMES AGAIN.
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment
Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
Metro News
Deputies: Impaired driver causes head-on crash that claims 2 lives, critically injures 2 others
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
