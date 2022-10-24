ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Comments / 3

Kevin Howell
3d ago

good for them! a college that is not afraid to stand firm in their beliefs and to not give in to this woke bologna that must give in to the wants and desires to include every asinine"what about me"person or organization" in an effort to normalize said group(s) behavior!!!!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The Idle Week: Tide note mid-season adjustments, look ahead to Death Valley

Alabama and LSU get a Saturday off before the anticipated matchup in Death Valley on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. CDT. For now, each program gets to assess injuries and schemes. The Crimson Tide corrected some pressing issues against Mississippi State after losing its first game of the year on Oct. 15. Alabama smashed the Bulldogs, 30-6, with a defense that allowed a touchdown on the last snap and an offense that was effective if somewhat limited.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Halloween 2022: 65 ways to celebrate in Alabama

Halloween falls on a Monday this year. That means we have a full weekend (and one extra day!) to strut in costumes, tiptoe through haunted houses, light jack o’lanterns and engage in spooky fun. Here are some creepy-good events planned throughout the state, Oct. 28-31. CLASSIC MONSTER MOVIE. When:...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama

The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
athleticbusiness.com

LSU Fined $250K for Post-Game Celebration

The Southeastern Conference has fined Louisiana State University because fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday's $250,000 fine marks LSU's third violation of the SEC’s access to competition area rule. LSU was fined $100,000 in 2018 after fans rushed the field when the No. 13 Tigers beat No. 2 Georgia, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crimereads.com

A Writer Confronts the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror

When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all these years, the racist violence in the deep South that tormented me and drove my family to migrate from Alabama to New York City still haunted me. But, come on, I thought. Did I really think she or I would become targets of some white supremacist? That was ridiculous. I knew Birmingham had done tremendous work to repair the racial divide since the 1960s. The city was over 50 percent black, and statues and memorials that honored the activism of youth who responded to Martin Luther King Jr’s call for a “Children’s Crusade” dotted the urban landscape. Not to mention, the four girls- three of whom were 14 like my daughter –who were murdered when Klansmen bombed the 16th street Baptist Church in 1963 had forever changed how whites felt about the use of violence to maintain segregation. Some believe the Klan’s violence backfired after white people across the South denounced it. But, still, the legacy of racist violence—from Birmingham to Greensboro, NC in the 1970s to Charleston, SC in 2015 and Buffalo, NY this past June—make me feel on edge visiting any new city—especially those with a legacy of racist violence like Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy