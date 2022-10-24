ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Alleged Zeldin attacker released to alcohol and PTSD treatment program

By Christian Garzone
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462KFk_0il8RSVa00

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of attacking gubernatorial candidate Congressman Lee Zeldin at the Perinton VFW in July has been set free under strict conditions.

David Jakubonis was in federal court Monday morning before his release to a PTSD and alcohol treatment program with the Bath VA.

The program will last for 28 days and provided Jakubonis finishes that, he will then go to Veterans Treatment Court in Monroe County. He will then live at Richards House, lodging provided by the Veterans Outreach Center.

The treatment is all heavily monitored with an ankle bracelet and a bracelet that monitors any alcohol intake.

After the alleged July attack at the Perinton VFW, it was learned that Jakubonis is a decorated war veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star. Local veteran leaders vowed to get him help for his self-admitted problems with alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress.

Joe Chenelly, the national chair of AMVETS was there and vowed to get Jakubonis help. He said he’s hopeful and praying that he makes the right decisions— he feels the odds are in his favor to make a full recovery.

“I think the really important part of this is when he comes back — whether that’s in a month or three months— there’s going to be a community around him. And a support system he didn’t have in the past,” said Chenelly.

Nick Stefanovic is a combat veteran and director of Veteran Services for Monroe County. He was also there that night and said he knew very quickly what was going on. Jakubonis he said needed help immediately.

“This was a veteran who was struggling— was at the bottom. At his worst. Who was in a drunken blackout and made a huge mistake. And that’s what it was. And that’s all it was,” said Stefanovic.

Stefanovic outlined the trauma Jakubonis and many others have to deal with after service.

“It’s something that happens to some of us who have not resolved the war— and it’s something that’s there in the back of your head always— and it’s kicking you all day long. And maybe you’re not sleeping well and now you’re getting physically exhausted— and you find alcohol or drugs and you gravitate towards them because they give you some manner or peace. And then they become the problem and so all of a sudden, you’re dealing with a mountain on top of you. And eventually, you get to the place where David Jakubonis was,” he said.

Jakubonis will still have to answer for the charges against him, although with the successful completion of these treatment programs, it’s possible he will avoid jail time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 5

Maryann Locigno
3d ago

Disgusting !! These criminals can get away with anything !! Bail Reform has to be undone !! Law & Order to be restored !! FUND the Police !!

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rochester Beacon

Hospitals strained by bed shortage

Strong Memorial Hospital routinely operates at near 100 percent occupancy. For the past month, however, the hospital has been over capacity consistently, officials said in a briefing Tuesday. “We have 886 licensed beds, and on any given day, when we arrive in the morning, we can have upwards of 1,000...
News 8 WROC

Penfield trauma rehab program in need of additional resources

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is asking for help improving the quality of their mental health services. Created in January of 2020, Trybe Ecotherapy is a 12 week program that aims to help with trauma rehabilitation, anxiety, depression, and prolonged exposure to stress. Like many business owners, the founders of Trybe were concerned […]
PENFIELD, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers

For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard. With that in mind I find it difficult to understand why anyone, regardless of age, would choose to go back to work once they've already crossed the retirement finish line.
NEW YORK STATE
News 8 WROC

Proposal to turn RG&E into public utility in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irregular RG&E bills were once again the focus of a public meeting, this time in Rochester Thursday night, where a group gathered to propose an alternative. After hearing the all-too-familiar stories from residents hit hard by these bills, an idea was put forward to turn RG&E into a public utility, as […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Planned Parenthood permit approved in Henrietta

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta Town Board approved a special use permit for Planned Parenthood Wednesday, paving the way for a new medical facility on Jefferson Road. The town board initially denied the permit application in June, claiming a medical facility providing surgical procedures would not be “consistent with the character of those retail […]
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy