FOOD DRIVE for Coleman's Food Pantry
The Christian Family Ministries of Coleman County will be hosting a Food Drive on October 28th from 9am to 4pm. You can go by 519 W. Pecan Street and donate food items, listed at the bottom of the article or on the attached PDF. Everyone who donates 2 or more...
Coleman ISD Still Accepting Hall of Honor Nominations
Coleman ISD is still accepting nominations for the 2023 Coleman ISD Hall of Honor. The Coleman ISD Hall of Honor was established to recognize members of the Coleman ISD’s family who have distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to Coleman ISD or whose life achievements have brought honor and value to the district. Nomination forms are available on the district website (www.colemanisd.net) or at the CISD Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue, Coleman, TX.
Winter Beef Cattle Program November 15th
A Winter Beef Cattle Program will be held in Coleman on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Coleman Livestock Auction on Highway 84. Cost of $10 registration IF you RSVP by November 9th to the Agrilife Extension office in Coleman at (325) 625-4519 or Brown County at (325) 646-0386. A noon meal will be provided. Registration is $20 after the 9th (but both are payable at the door). Registration begins at 10:30am, and the program will begin at 11:00am. The Program sponsored by Coleman Livestock Auction & Coleman County Farm Bureau. Topics to be covered are:
Local cases of RSV are on the rise
ABILENE, Texas — The yearly cold and flu season comes with cold weather, but now there is another infection that all parents should know about as numbers rise. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is a virus that affects the respiratory system and causes mild cold like symptoms but can bring serious risk for infants and young children and now pediatrician Dr. Emily Hart says that they are seeing a rise in numbers, “so we’re definitely seeing a lot more RSV. The problem is that, there’s a bunch respiratory viruses going around with similar symptoms. So, RSV tends to be harder on the youngest ones, so under a year or under two years of age, they usually have a harder time.”
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help
It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
Leon Hasserodt, 82
Leon Hasserodt, age 82, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. The family will host a time of visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service following the visitation at...
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Tuesday. The crash happened near South 1st and Locust Streets at around 3 p.m. According to the Abilene Fire, a pickup truck and an unknown smaller vehicle were involved in the collision.
‘I don’t feel old’: Central Texas man believed to be oldest practicing dentist in U.S. has no plans to retire soon
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas dentist born at the height of the Great Depression says genetics and a genuine love for his patients has kept him working nearly 70 years, five days a week, and he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Robert Henry Johnson, 90, is...
Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a 2005 murder. Marco Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday on a Murder warrant for the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005. Court documents reveal a car […]
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday October 25th
Clearing skies and a slow warming trend is what we will look for as the rain chances have diminished for the area and will not return until Friday with the approach of the next system. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and windy weather with a high around 70 degrees. Those winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 and diminish late. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 48 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast and light at 5 mph.
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
Crime Reports: Windows shot at two Abilene businesses
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of VehicleDocuments were reported stolen during a […]
Rain, wind expected to hit Abilene Thursday
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Rain is on its way to Abilene again this week. Big Country Homepage meteorologists say you may need to brace for high winds. KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales said that although rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday, it’s going to be short lived. Drier weather is predicted in the coming […]
Escaped Brown County Jail inmate found
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brown County Jail inmate who walked away from his work detail was found and rearrested Thursday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 2:23 p.m. Thursday, Sergio Castillo was assigned to a work crew at Precinct 3 County barn and walked away from his work detail.
700 turn out in Brown County for first day of early voting ahead of Nov. 8 election
Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks reported 700 early votes were cast Monday ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. State races on the ballot include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court Justice Places 3, 5, and 9, and Criminal Court of Appeals Judge Places 5 and 6.
Authorities rescue crash victim trapped in vehicle in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic in South Abilene was briefly halted Tuesday afternoon when authorities had to rescue a crash victim from their vehicle. A crash between a pickup and a smaller vehicle happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, near South 1st and Locust Streets going west. Abilene Police, Fire and other emergency personnel were on […]
