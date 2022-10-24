Read full article on original website
Fireworks signal the end of Diwali in Forsyth County
Fireworks light the sky in the United Kingdom to celebrate Diwali(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The sounds of fireworks rang out in Forsyth County neighborhoods on the night of Monday, Oct. 24 as thousands of residents celebrated Diwali, the Indian holiday known as the “festival of lights”
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
appenmedia.com
Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival celebrates 10th anniversary
DUNWOODY, Ga. — While pork may be the most widely used meat for barbecue, the Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival does it differently. The Hebrew Order of David welcomed more than 20 in- and out-of-state teams to its annual barbecue competition Oct. 23, creating the savory-smelling smoke wafting over Brook Run Park. The festival, now in its 10th year, drew a crowd of around 4,000 hungry visitors.
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
appenmedia.com
Milton Historical Society releases historical Crabapple coloring book
MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Historical Society released “Color Historic Crabapple,” a coloring book for adults and children highlighting many of the historic homes and other historic buildings in Crabapple, Georgia. The coloring book was first handed out at this year’s Crabapple Fest Oct. 1. In...
appenmedia.com
Alpha Loop will soon connect Old Milton, Northwinds and Haynes Bridge
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — State and local officials broke ground on the newest phase of the Alpha Loop Oct. 24, celebrating the beginning of work to connect east and west sections of Alpharetta’s multi-use trail. The Alpha Loop trail system, launched in 2016, will connect the city’s most active...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
appenmedia.com
Crier notes: Dunwoody Girl Scouts build “Buddy Bench” for Peachtree Middle School
DUNWOODY, Ga. — This spring, Girl Scout Troop 17312 began the process to complete the requirements for their Girl Scout Bronze Award. The Bronze Award is the third highest award in Girl Scouts and can only be earned by scouts at the junior level. To earn the award, the troop must plan and implement a project that must benefit the local community. Each girl must contribute 20 hours to the project.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta approves North Point Streetscape designs
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council laid the groundwork Oct. 17 to bring the aging North Point Mall area in-line with the city’s modern, technology, leisure and business focus. Councilmembers approved plans for the North Point Streetscape Project, which will redesign the roadway from six to four...
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs celebrates newly rebuilt fire station
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs held a ribbon cutting for its busiest and newly rebuilt fire station Oct. 20, which features state-of-the-art equipment for firefighters to remove toxins after returning from fighting a fire. Occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, according to the International...
Read Glenn Burns’ letter to Channel 2 viewers about his retirement, career
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns announced his retirement after 40 years at WSB-TV. His final day will be Nov. 22. Read a special message from Glenn as WSB-TV celebrates his 40 years of service to the people of north Georgia. A letter from Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns:
‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
Deborah Moon had just gotten home with pizza for dinner when she learned her youngest daughter had been found dead at a construction site in north Cobb County earlier the same day.
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was pinned in a parking garage in midtown Atlanta. Police received a call just before midnight to a parking garage off Peachtree Street near Colony Square about an auto accident. When police arrived, they found a man inside of...
Second concert announced for Cumming City Center
(Forsyth County, GA) Fresh off a successful first concert at Lou Sobh Amphitheater, Cumming officials announced the fun will continue on Friday, October 28, at 7 p.m. when. The Big Beyond, dubbed as one of the inspirational party bands in the country, takes the stage.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Success of home tour will benefit charities
On behalf of the members of the GFWC Dunwoody Woman’s Club, we would like to thank the homeowners for opening their beautiful homes for our 49th annual Dunwoody Home Tour held Wednesday, October 12, 2022. We appreciate their gracious hospitality and generosity with our major fundraiser. Each homeowner was presented with a painting of their home created by local artist Pat Fiorello.
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
