ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Armed bystander uses gun to save pregnant woman from ‘brutal’ attack

An armed bystander used his firearm to stop a “brutal” attack against a pregnant woman near a Publix supermarket in Florida on Saturday, Florida deputies said. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Miami Herald, the pregnant victim told Pinellas County deputies that her boyfriend attacked her just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Largo grocery store’s parking lot.
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police investigating shooting death on Hamner Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday night. Detectives said, around 11:30 p.m., they received a report about shots fired along North Hamner Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body. Police said the man died...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they are continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy