americanmilitarynews.com
Armed bystander uses gun to save pregnant woman from ‘brutal’ attack
An armed bystander used his firearm to stop a “brutal” attack against a pregnant woman near a Publix supermarket in Florida on Saturday, Florida deputies said. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Miami Herald, the pregnant victim told Pinellas County deputies that her boyfriend attacked her just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Largo grocery store’s parking lot.
fox13news.com
Ex-girlfriend says man accused of stabbing woman to death was once jailed for stabbing her, too
TAMPA, Fla. - Deputies found Matthew Terry hiding in the bushes back in May. Investigators said Terry and his girlfriend, Kay Baker argued before she was found stabbed to death. According to acting Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez, Baker was "nearly decapitated." The alleged crime is a gruesome one,...
fox35orlando.com
Convicted Orange County serial rapist to be sentenced again, detectives warn there may be more victims
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man already convicted of raping two women will soon be sentenced in Hernando County. Investigators are concerned because they believe there are other victims. Deborah Barra prosecuted the Orange County case. She said, "If you were in his path of travel during this time, you were...
fox13news.com
Tampa police investigating shooting death on Hamner Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday night. Detectives said, around 11:30 p.m., they received a report about shots fired along North Hamner Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body. Police said the man died...
Former Lake Wales city commissioner found not guilty of removing boy from home and threatening him with gun
A former Lake Wales city commissioner was found not guilty on Friday after she faced charges for allegedly removing an 11-year-old boy from his home without permission and threatening him with a gun.
Deputies: Dunkin manager in Highlands violated pre-trial release conditions by working with teens
A Dunkin' Donuts manager was arrested in Avon Park on Wednesday for violating conditions of his pre-trial release, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
Clearwater Chevy dealer employee accused of giving herself $28K in unauthorized bonuses
A Dimmitt Chevrolet employee was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly gave herself over $28,000 in unauthorized bonuses.
niceville.com
Florida man found with $1 million cash during traffic stop sentenced to prison
FLORIDA — An Orlando man has been sentenced to over six years for money laundering conspiracy after being stopped while transporting over $1 million in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Senior U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Jason Pagan-Reyes, 40, of Orlando, to six...
fox13news.com
Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
Lakeland teen in custody after threatening student with gun at school, deputies say
Classes have resumed at a school in Lakeland after a student reportedly brought a gun on campus Wednesday morning.
Clearwater man accused of fatally shooting man who allegedly stole 1lb of marijuana from him
A Clearwater man is accused of fatally shooting a man who allegedly stole one pound of marijuana from him.
‘A horrible situation’: Hillsborough County man shoots elderly relative in head, calls 911, deputies say
A Hillsborough County man confessed to murdering one of his relatives late Monday night, according to deputies.
A 22-year Tampa police officer resigned after using homophobic slurs while making an arrest
The officer resigned during TPD’s internal affairs investigation.
click orlando
VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
Woman arrested after leaving child at Pinellas County bar, biting deputy, records say
An Ocala woman was arrested Sunday morning after leaving her child at a bar and attacking a deputy, according to arrest reports.
St Pete Police Lead Bust On Massive Local Drug Ring
Police chief says ring was tied to several shootings in Pinellas County
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for missing man with autism
VALRICO, Fla. - A man with autism who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He is now back home with family. No other information was immediately available.
‘Trauma’: Gun violence hits home for Robles Park man
When he heard the shots pop out against the quiet of the cold, late evening in December 2021, Michael Randolph hit the floor. He had been in this situation before.
Mysuncoast.com
Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they are continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon.
Child rescued, man taken into custody following 4-hour standoff in St. Pete
A child has been rescued and a man taken into custody after he barricaded himself and the child inside his truck following a domestic situation in St. Pete last night, police said.
