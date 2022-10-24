ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

One cent sales tax increase in St. Johns County on November ballot

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mghux_0il8Qhgy00

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Voters in St. Johns County have the option to check yes or no for a one cent sales tax increase on the November ballot.

If voters approve, the sales tax in St. Johns County would be raised by one cent per dollar spent, from 6.5 to 7.5 cents.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If the referendum passes, county leaders anticipate $50 million each year would be generated, for $500 million over the 10 year duration of the tax.

The program has a sunset after 10 years and could only be extended by another vote by the people.

The proposed hike comes as county leaders are working to fix a $500 million backlog in infrastructure needs.

“If we don’t address it, we’re just kicking the can down the road,” said County Commissioner Henry Dean.

St. Johns County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Florida and the United States.

Between 2010 and 2020, the total population increased by 44%.

Dean said the referendum is not for new development in the future. It’s for the backlog of infrastructure that’s been created over the last 15 to 20 years.

He said the 2015 commission attempted to vote to put this up for a referendum and it failed 3-2.

“As a commissioner, I feel an obligation to address the problem of the $500 million backlog in infrastructure as we sit here today,” Dean said. “The best way, in my opinion, to do that is to ask the voter to vote yes or no.”

Cheryl Knutsen moved to St. Johns County six years ago from the Washington, D.C. area.

“I don’t have any issue with that as long as it’s used for what they say it’s going to be used for,” Knutsen said.

Kenneth Susterka has lived in Ponte Vedra Beach for 10 years.

“I already filled out my ballot,” Susterka said. “I sent it in and I voted no.”

Susterka said taxes are already too high.

“First, put in the roads with the present taxes that you have and then build the apartments,” Susterka said. “Don’t build everything, then say now we need infrastructure, and now we have to raise taxes.”

Here’s a list of future projects the sales tax will fund -- road widening, sidewalks, drainage, public safety, parks and libraries.

“I do not want to increase the mileage rate on homeowners and businesses,” Dean said. “In my mind, that leaves me two options: either we can increase the sales tax by one penny for 10 years or we can do nothing. If we do nothing, we will see our quality of life deteriorate because of all the capital projects that won’t get done, because we do not have the money to do these projects that have built up over the last 15 years as a backlog.”

St. Johns County is hosting its first Sales Tax Educational Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The event will take place in St. Augustine from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m at the St. Johns County Auditorium, located at 500 San Sebastian View.

The second Sales Tax Educational Town Hall will take place in Ponte Vedra Beach from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Players Senior Community Center, located at 175 Landrum Lane.

Hear full interview with Henry Dean:

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 5

Related
historiccity

Editorial: Vote NO to one-cent sales surtax

When you cast your ballot for the General Election in St Johns County, whether by mail, during Early Voting which started today, or on Election Day at your home precinct on November 8, 2022, in addition to a mixed bag of candidates running for municipal, county, regional, state and national offices, as part of a countywide precinct referendum, you will be asked to vote “for” or “against” a one-cent sales surtax.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Federal judge sides with Florida in elections law canvassing boards dispute

TALLAHASEE, Fla. — A federal judge has rejected a request by the Florida Democratic Party to block part of a new state elections law involving county canvassing boards. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Tuesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction, saying the Democratic Party and two individual plaintiffs “had not met their burden to establish a substantial threat of actual and imminent irreparable injury.”
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian impacts seen in Florida jobless numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida continues to see its highest numbers of unemployment claims in more than a year, with some Southwest Florida resorts announcing large temporary layoffs. The U.S. Department of Labor released a report Thursday that said Florida had 9,077 first-time unemployment...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In St. Augustine Florida

St. Augustine has numerous charms: it is an ancient city built by the Spanish in 1565, it has a stunning bay front setting complete with a 400-year-old stone fort and national monument, the Castillo San Marcos at the water’s edge, and it is a national treasure. Its food culture...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
116K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy