Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found...
Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Leesburg Pike in Fairfax
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any related information is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep
A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
Bus driver arrested for driving drunk while taking kids home from Fairfax County field trip
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said three school bus drivers failed and endangered a group of D.C. elementary students on a field trip to Cox Farms Thursday. One of the drivers was reported to be two and a half times over the legal limit for alcohol in his blood. Two additional bus drivers were also cited for not having valid commercial licenses.
Driver convicted after hitting motorcyclist at over 100 MPH on GW Parkway, requiring amputation
Thanks to other drivers who stopped to help him and the quick response of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, the victim's life was saved. As a result of being hit by Maynard, the victim lost his left leg below the knee, as well as the feeling in the left side of his body and needed to have steel rods inserted in both his arms and his back.
10 cars damaged by vandals with BB gun in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Some neighbors are frustrated and upset after someone shot out almost a dozen car windows in Arlington County. Arlington Police reported Wednesday evening that an unknown number of suspects shattered the driver's side windows of at least ten vehicles with a BB gun. The strings of damaged windows happened in Street N, Pollard Street, Barton Street, Bryan Street, and Edgewood Street.
Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video
WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
Shots fired in moving car, driver killed
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One woman was killed in a shooting in a car on Thursday afternoon, police said. This was the second deadly shooting in the district in less than 24 hours. During an update, Third District Commander James Boteler said that they believe the woman, who was driving the car, was stopped […]
loudounnow.com
Arlington Man Charged in South Riding Armed Abduction of Juvenile
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Arlington man with the gunpoint abduction of a juvenile in South Riding. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday evening shortly before 8 p.m. deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive for a report of an abduction. The preliminary investigation found a man wearing a mask forced the juvenile victim into their car at gunpoint.
WJLA
13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va., they were all Honda models: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police officers in Fairfax County are investigating following a crash between a car and a motorcycle that ended in the death of 27-year-old Andrew Dearing. Around 6:19 p.m., officers responded to West Ox Road at Ox Hill Road for a report of a crash. The...
WJLA
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Leesburg Pike in Falls Church: Police
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — A pedestrian has died following a hit-and-run crash in Falls Church Wednesday night, authorities said. Just before 11 p.m., Fairfax County police tweeted about the crash involving the pedestrian in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene and the striking vehicle fled, police said.
Minor injured in Prince William County shooting
DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a minor was injured in a shooting at Dale City on Thursday evening. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court. The roads were closed as of 8:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for placing hidden camera in DC home while doing home improvement work: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the victims' D.C. home while doing home improvement work. DC Police say the incident took place between Monday, June 20 and Thursday, June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SW. The...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Vehicle vandals strike again, damaging at least 10 more cars
(Updated at 4:30 p.m.) A vehicle vandalism spree continued overnight, with at least 10 more cars having their windows shattered parts of Arlington, ARLnow has learned. Police confirmed at least 10 incidents in and around Clarendon, though there were additional reports of vehicle damage north of Courthouse and in the Glencarlyn neighborhood. These incidents follow two dozen vehicles being damaged overnight between Thursday and Friday of last week.
Montgomery County police investigating 2 fatal car crashes on the same road hours apart
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two drivers were killed in sperate two-car crashes that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved in both incidents were injured. The first incident happened in the area of E. Randolph and Lurie Drive around 7:17 a.m. Officers of the...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1