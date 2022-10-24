ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep

A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

10 cars damaged by vandals with BB gun in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Some neighbors are frustrated and upset after someone shot out almost a dozen car windows in Arlington County. Arlington Police reported Wednesday evening that an unknown number of suspects shattered the driver's side windows of at least ten vehicles with a BB gun. The strings of damaged windows happened in Street N, Pollard Street, Barton Street, Bryan Street, and Edgewood Street.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Shots fired in moving car, driver killed

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One woman was killed in a shooting in a car on Thursday afternoon, police said. This was the second deadly shooting in the district in less than 24 hours. During an update, Third District Commander James Boteler said that they believe the woman, who was driving the car, was stopped […]
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Arlington Man Charged in South Riding Armed Abduction of Juvenile

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Arlington man with the gunpoint abduction of a juvenile in South Riding. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday evening shortly before 8 p.m. deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive for a report of an abduction. The preliminary investigation found a man wearing a mask forced the juvenile victim into their car at gunpoint.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va., they were all Honda models: Police

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Leesburg Pike in Falls Church: Police

FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — A pedestrian has died following a hit-and-run crash in Falls Church Wednesday night, authorities said. Just before 11 p.m., Fairfax County police tweeted about the crash involving the pedestrian in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene and the striking vehicle fled, police said.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
DC News Now

Minor injured in Prince William County shooting

DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a minor was injured in a shooting at Dale City on Thursday evening. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court. The roads were closed as of 8:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Vehicle vandals strike again, damaging at least 10 more cars

(Updated at 4:30 p.m.) A vehicle vandalism spree continued overnight, with at least 10 more cars having their windows shattered parts of Arlington, ARLnow has learned. Police confirmed at least 10 incidents in and around Clarendon, though there were additional reports of vehicle damage north of Courthouse and in the Glencarlyn neighborhood. These incidents follow two dozen vehicles being damaged overnight between Thursday and Friday of last week.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
