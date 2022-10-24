ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk County, PA

USDA Forest Service to accept public comments on proposal

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The USDA Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to relocate approximately 3.45 miles of the Allegheny Snowmobile Loop near Four Corners in Highland Township, Elk County for the Allegheny National Forest 2022-2023 snowmobile season.

The existing Allegheny Snowmobile Loop traverses through a parcel of private property that recently changed hands. The Forest Service is in discussions with the new property owner regarding access across both the property and a bridge which is co-owned by the two parties.

It is unlikely there will be any resolution to issues regarding access before the upcoming snowmobile season, so the Forest Service is proposing this trail realignment as a temporary measure. If the permanent resolution of this issue requires realignment, this will be proposed at a later date.

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

The Forest Service considered several alternative routes but is proposing this one because it utilizes existing roads and trails and does not include any new trail construction.

The proposed trail relocation uses Forest Road 661, the Timberline ATV trail, and Corduroy Road (T-323), a township road that is open to snowmobiles. The existing trail would be closed this snowmobile season with updated signs and gates or barricades.

Please submit comments by November 23, 2022. Comments received, including the names and addresses of those who comment, will be available for public inspection as part of the project record. You may submit comments to the responsible official in the following ways:

  • Email: comments-eastern-allegheny-marienville@usda.gov . Please include Four Corners Snowmobile Trail Relocation on the subject line, your name, and your physical mailing address with your comments.
  • Mail: Robert Fallon, District Ranger, Marienville Ranger District, 131 Smokey Lane, Marienville, PA 16239
  • Phone: (814) 927-5700 during normal business hours.
  • Fax: (814) 927-2285

If you would like more information, please contact District Ranger Rob Fallon at 814-927-5799 or robert.fallon@usda.gov . The Four Corners Snowmobile Reroute Map is attached for your convenience.

WTAJ

