Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
KARK
Bryan Harsin complimentary of Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin feels his team is in for a battle on Saturday when the Razorbacks invade Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) and Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) are two of three teams at the bottom of the SEC West standings along with Texas A&M. Both Arkansas and Auburn are coming off a bye week. Harsin, like Sam Pittman, feels good about what his team got accomplished during the bye week.
KARK
Hogs place 3 among ESPN’s top 50 transfers
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren has released the Top 50 transfers in college football with three Razorbacks making the list. Linebacker Drew Sanders (8) heads the group of Hogs on the list. He is followed by defensive end Jordan Domineck (22) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (28). Former Razorback defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. who transferred to LSU in the offseason came in at No. 25.
KARK
Pooh Paul, defense preparing for final stretch of season
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hoping the bye week has the defense healthier and mentally fresh as they prepare for the final five games of the regular season. Redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul Jr. is sixth on the team with 23 tackles. Paul has 12 solo tackles, three for loss, a sack, one quarterback hurry, forced a fumble and recovered one. Sam Pittman has taken notice of Paul’s play.
KARK
Auburn will be huge test for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows when the Hogs take the field on Saturday against Auburn they will be in for a tremendous challenge. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) has a losing record, but each of the losses have come against ranked teams. Auburn lost to Penn State 41-12, LSU 21-17, Georgia 42-10 and Ole Miss 48-34. They enter the Arkansas game after a bye week with a three-game losing streak. Pittman talked about the Tigers losing to ranked teams.
KARK
Bleacher Report projects Hogs to familiar bowl
FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected all the bowl games as the season is slightly past the halfway mark. They have projected different tiers of bowls. One of the tiers is Power 5 bowls projected to be fun. One of those games is Arkansas taking on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Arkansas (4-3) and Kansas State (5-2) last met in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016. Arkansas won that game 45-23. Oddly enough, Arkansas defeated Kansas State 29-16 on Jan. 7, 2012, in the Cotton Bowl which turned out to be Bobby Petrino’s final game as head coach of the Razorbacks.
KARK
KJ Jefferson, offense hopes to build off BYU performance
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a bye week, but prior to that they defeated BYU 52-35 piling up 644 yards of total offense. In that game, quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 29 of 40 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 32 yards. That was some return for Jefferson who was injured late in the Alabama game and didn’t play against Mississippi State. Now Jefferson and his teammates have turned their attention to Auburn who they face on Saturday.
Comments / 0