Sanctions are about to slam Russia’s still-booming oil export trade
The Putin regime has been enriching itself through oil exports ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. It still is. Russian oil sales continue to boom as of late October. Russian seaborne crude exports are averaging 3.4 million barrels a day this month, up 2.5% year on year, according to data from Kpler. In the eight months since the invasion, Russia’s average crude exports jumped 12% compared to the eight months prior to the invasion.
Both sides blast proposal affecting ocean carrier profits, service contracts
Federal regulators are caught in the crossfire of calls from ocean carriers and shippers seeking changes to a proposed rule affecting how vessel space is allocated for import and export containers. The Federal Maritime Commission is using the rulemaking process to define what constitutes an unreasonable refusal by carriers to...
US 3PL revenue to fall next year but from elevated levels
The U.S. third-party logistics market will experience double-digit revenue declines in 2023 after two strong years, according to projections from Armstrong & Associates Inc., a research and consulting firm that specializes in the multibillion dollar sector. Despite those projected declines, the industry will retain a “fair amount” of the last...
Winter’s coming and that could have major impacts on already soaring diesel market
The various winter fuels outlooks that get published at this time of the year by analysts or government agencies have likely never been more important to truckers, railroads and shipping companies as they have been in 2022. Diesel fuel is a distillate. Heating oil is a distillate. Natural gas is...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
UPS posts solid Q3 results, avoids dreaded FedEx read-through
For the past month, analysts and investors have been concerned that UPS Inc.’s third-quarter results would experience a negative read-through following rival FedEx Corp.’s (NYSE: FDX) September pre-announcement of weak fiscal first-quarter results. Judging by UPS’ results released Tuesday morning, its stakeholders can breathe a sigh of relief....
Is gig work killing people? Researchers link poor health to income insecurity
Many assume the gig economy is a new form of work, but that would be wrong. In 1776, economist Adam Smith remarked that workers “when they are liberally paid by the piece, are very apt to overwork themselves, and to ruin their health and constitution in a few years.”
Shippers must stay aware of carrier regulations to avoid costly penalties
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is always updating trucking regulations in response to everything from safety concerns to climate change. Carriers, of course, are expected to stay honed in on these changes, updating their practices and equipment on an as-needed basis. Shippers, on the other hand, may be less apt to stay abreast of regulatory changes. This can prove to be a costly mistake.
Driver shortage eases, but trajectory still points to huge shortfall
The shortfall of truck drivers should ease slightly this year. But the long-term trajectory still points to an enormous gap between available and needed drivers, according to the American Trucking Associations. The ATA calculates the shortage estimates by determining the difference between the number of drivers currently in the market...
Worry-free cross-border shipping now a reality
The potential for lucrative foreign investment tempered by concern about crime is shaping Mexico’s future in a peculiar way. From a glass-half-full perspective, nearshoring and an influx of manufacturing have bolstered Mexico’s economic prospects. Forbes reports that Mexico garnered $11.9 billion in foreign direct investment during the first...
Canadian Pacific anticipates growth opportunities post-merger
Canadian Pacific is eager to secure new business and expand existing opportunities as it gears up for a potential merger with Kansas City Southern in 2023, according to its executives during an earnings call to discuss the railway’s third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shareholders of CP (NYSE: CP) and KCS...
Flexport CEO Dave Clark sees ‘globalization continuing’ in supply chain
CEOs Dave Clark of Flexport and Hamid Moghadam of Prologis opened the 2022 Groundbreakers forum on Tuesday by sharing their outlook on the future of the supply chain. Prologis’ annual event brings together leaders from across the supply chain industry to discuss innovation, sustainability and advanced fulfillment solutions. Clark,...
The Most Shorted Stock in America
The stock with the largest short interest compared to its float is Beyond Meat.
Old Dominion says volume weakness could clear by spring
Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line saw earnings climb again in the third quarter even as volumes declined. The company’s management team said it is hopeful that demand trends will turn by the time spring rolls around. Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) reported Q3 earnings per share of $3.36 before...
Rail Roundup: Breaking ground and breaking records
CREATE breaks ground on 2 congestion-reducing projects in Chicago. The Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) Program broke ground Tuesday on two projects aimed at improving network flows for freight and passenger trains in Chicago. The Forest Hill Flyover project involves the construction of a bridge that the CREATE...
Lumber companies face complex freight decisions
An analysis of the top five forestry and lumber companies shows an estimated annual freight spend of between $5 billion and $7 billion. 2021 saw freight costs go up across the board for all industries. For this group of forestry and lumber companies, its estimated annual transportation costs went up a combined $469 million, or 8.3%, from 2020. The wild ride of lumber prices softened the blow a bit as revenues for the top five spiked 60% compared to a challenging 2020.
CN upbeat about prospects heading into new year
Despite some potential market softness that could occur in coming months due to changing macroeconomic conditions, Canadian railway CN remains confident it can handle any downturn, officials told investors during the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings call. There are early signs of softness in some markets, but CN “will be...
White Paper: The Underlying Cost of Violations
No dollar amount can be placed on the value of fleet safety — it’s beyond price. Violations issued to your drivers, on the other hand, certainly do hold a monetary value. Comprehensive payment platform Bestpass partnered with FreightWaves, the leading source for navigating the freight markets, to measure the extent to which citations are considered issues for fleets across the United States.
BA owner raises profit forecasts as airline revenues return to pre-Covid levels
IAG says leisure holidays main driver of resurgence while business travel continues to recover
California, Mexico sign toll revenue-sharing plan to boost trade
The state of California has agreed to a toll revenue-sharing plan with Mexico to help support the construction of key projects like the $1.1 billion Otay Mesa East-Otay II border crossing south of San Diego. The signed deal with Mexico, announced Monday, provides a 50-50 toll-revenue split. “This new agreement...
