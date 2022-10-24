Read full article on original website
desert tramp
3d ago
this must be misinformation. can't be true. the Biden administration says there only coming here to escape hardship and there perfect angels with no evil and as gentle as sheep.
Roberto
3d ago
Desert Tramp, Yes, it must be a misprint, the only ‘people’ coming across are former alter boys and dope addicts. Opps, did I type that, it must be a misprint!
fox10phoenix.com
Man facing prison for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.
KTAR.com
Border agents in Arizona find 32 migrants in box truck; 2 smugglers flee
PHOENIX – Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona found 32 migrants locked in the back of a box truck on Monday, authorities said, but two smugglers got away. Tucson Station agents attempted to stop the truck near the Interstate 10 frontage road and Grant Road around 6 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release Wednesday.
Arrest made after burglary at Katie Hobbs’ downtown Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' office in downtown Phoenix Tuesday, police said. Phoenix police announced the update Thursday morning and said more details on the arrest will be released in the afternoon. Campaign officials confirmed the initial incident occurred.
AOL Corp
84 migrants found in dump truck in Texas human smuggling attempt, officials say
Texas state police say 84 migrants were found in a dump truck Tuesday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt. No injuries were reported in the incident on Interstate Highway 35 in Cotulla. The 84 people, from Mexico and Guatemala, were in the cargo area of the dump...
Arizona Man Arraigned in Minidoka County on Murder Charge
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man charged with murder along with his brother for the death of a Heyburn man was arraigned in Minidoka County last week. According to court documents, charges of first degree murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and failure to notify of a death were filed against Klee Lee Morrison in early February. He was just arraigned via video in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on October 19. His brother, Kalob Morrison is also facing a first degree murder charge, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify of a death, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges step from the death of Julio Caesar Lopez whose body was found inside his burned out SUV in a rural part of Lincoln County in January. According to charging documents in Kalob's case, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives used information from a GPS ankle tracker on Lopez's body, multiple home security camera footage, and credit card information to build a case to charge the two brothers for the alleged murder. Investigators allege Lopez was beat to death with a sledge hammer, shot in the head, and burned. Klee Morrison has been in custody on other charges in Arizona and Southern Utah, according to www.stgeorgeutah.com Kalob's trial had been set for earlier this month but was vacated after he waived his right to a speedy trial. According to court documents, Klee filed a motion to dismiss his case back in August unsuccessfully.
12news.com
Undercover operation leads to 16 child crimes arrests across Arizona, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — Authorities announced that an undercover operation between the Phoenix Police Department and several other state and federal agencies has led to 16 child crime arrests across Arizona. Referred to as "Operation Tangled Web," undercover detectives placed ads on websites that were "commonly sought out by suspects seeking...
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her
The Phoenix Police arrested a suspect for the Hobbs campaign office and identified him today as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary.
KOLD-TV
Police: Tucson man crashed into officer’s vehicle in Tombstone, fled scene
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was arrested after he allegedly hit a police vehicle in Tombstone Saturday, Oct. 22. The Sierra Vista Police Department said James Feeser, 47, was traveling north on Highway 80 near Milepost 312 when he struck the vehicle. A Sierra Vista...
KRMG
Police: Arizona man accused of killing his father with homemade shotgun
Police: Arizona man accused of killing his father with homemade shotgun The homemade gun was described as being made of two black pipes with a metal end cap and a nail. (NCD)
krwg.org
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing trial members
LEUPP, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say they have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah for the plan’s signing ceremony. The crisis of missing and slain Native Americans has been getting more attention from elected officials and policymakers across the U.S. In July, the FBI in Albuquerque released a list of more than 170 Native Americans it had verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah and covers nearly 27,500 square miles.
AZFamily
SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from California spotted in Arizona
Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
AZFamily
Arizona mother warning others after daughter sent to ICU with RSV
DPS says the driver finally stopped in the median at Higley Drive and got out of his car. Arizona’s Family asked Vince Kozar candidly about the real possibility Brittney Griner may never get to play in another WNBA game here again. Glendale police asks for public's help to find...
AZFamily
State Farm says catalytic converter thefts in Arizona out of control
Arizona's Family stopped by the homes of ex-officers Young Chang and Jeffrey Silva. However, there was no answer at Brandon Cosmann's home. 3 former Mesa police officers accused of sexual misconduct. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Two of the officer's cases involve prostitutes, and the third centers around an extramarital...
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
FBI and DEA seize over 300k fentanyl pills & over 1k pounds of meth in WA and CA
Eleven people were arrested in Washington and California on Tuesday, in connection to three drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills. The two indictments charge 11 people after a search and seizure of 14 locations in Washington and California, where two...
Arizona prisoner, Murray Hooper, to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber
PHOENIX — An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.
Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs' Office Burglarized, Police Say
Phoenix police said they responded to a call at the campaign’s office after items were reportedly taken from the site.
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterms
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
