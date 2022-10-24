October 24, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

Halloween Storytime

The City of Santa Maria Public Library’s SMPL to Go Bookmobile will present Halloween- themed story times at four City park locations from Tuesday, October 25th through Friday, October 28th. After story time, there will be games and Halloween-themed prizes.

The hour-long programs will be held at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, October 25th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Armstrong Park, 1000 East Chapel Street.

Wednesday, October 26th from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Grogan Park, 1155 West Rancho Verde.

Thursday, October 27th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Preisker Park, 330 Hidden Pines Way.

Friday, October 28th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 South College Drive.

Check the Library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library for more information.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions may be directed to Library Outreach Services (805) 925-0994 extension 8567.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Stacy Brigman, Librarian I

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 ext. 1508

Email Address: bookmobile@cityofsantamaria.org