Saturday Study Hall at WSHS November 5th
We will be having a Saturday Study Hall on Saturday, November 5th. Please check your student’s Source page, and if they have a D,E, or I in any core subject, encourage them to attend from 9-12 in the West Seattle High School Library. Tutors will be available to help all students, and teachers have been asked to provide re-tests and missing work.
Celebrations at Bagley
Each classroom teacher has special ways of celebrating students’ birthdays. While some teachers may allow class treats or gift bags, we area aware of student allergies and want to help all students feel included in celebrations. Your classroom teacher will let you know of their birthday policy. In addition,...
Become a Member of the BHS PTSA
We only NEED 7 more BHS PTSA Membership dues paid TODAY (Oct 26) the more we have of our school community membership gives us a larger voice and included in the National PTA drawing too! Reminder Membership Fees need renewed each year. Parents $10, Students & Staff $8 (scholarships available). Any questions reach out to our BHS PTSA Membership Chair: Lisa Vanderford-Anderson at bhs.ptsa.membershipchair@gmail.com.
ASB Card/Student ID Information
Student ID’s have arrived and are being processed!. The ASB Students will be having tables set up during the lunch and after school next week, October 31. Follow the ASB Instagram @BallardStudentLife. Activity Card Details. All students who tryout/participate in a Ballard athletic team or are in the BPA...
Students To Make A Difference For Town’s K9
STAFFORD – A recent assembly program at the school district’s McKinley Avenue Elementary School literally went to the dogs – in a good way. As third and fourth-grade students entered the Stafford Township Arts Center, teachers and staff greeted them by waving yellow pom-poms and cheering them on. The student body itself was about to learn their role as community heroes.
10.24.22, Bagley’s Monday Message
Our Bagley community was in the news this past week. SPS communications reached out to our school to film the Great Shakeout, which is a day that millions of people practice an earthquake drill. They chose Bagley because our recent renovations have established a seismically updated school building. Take a look at our school being highlighted: CBS News clip featuring Bagley Elementary.
