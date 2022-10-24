Come to E11even to see CeeLo Green perform some of your favorite songs on November 5th. In 1991, four friends formed the hip-hop group, Goodie Mob. Three years later, that group went on to feature on Atlanta rappers, OutKast, first album. Similarly, CeeLo Green and his group mates dropped their debut album, Soul Food (1995), right after. After more music and acclamations, Green left the group to begin his solo career.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO