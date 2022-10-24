ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

mxdwn.com

Tiesto at E11even on Nov. 12th

Tiësto is performing live at E11even on November 12th. You don’t want to miss it!. Tiësto born Tijs Michiel Verwest on January 17, 1969. As a Dutch DJ and record producer, he has used lots of aliases in the past, but he is best known for his works under the name DJ Tiësto.
Deadmau5 at Story Nightclub Dec. 4th

Santa isn’t the only one who is going to SLEIGH this December! Check out Deadmau5 at Story Nightclub on December 4th. Joel Zimmerman was born in Niagara Falls, January 5th, 1981. He rose to fame in 2008 when his song “Faxing Berlin” found its way onto the playlist of DJ/producer Pete Tong‘s radio show. Deadmau5 soon became a leading figure in progressive house music.
CeeLo Green at E11even on Nov. 5th

Come to E11even to see CeeLo Green perform some of your favorite songs on November 5th. In 1991, four friends formed the hip-hop group, Goodie Mob. Three years later, that group went on to feature on Atlanta rappers, OutKast, first album. Similarly, CeeLo Green and his group mates dropped their debut album, Soul Food (1995), right after. After more music and acclamations, Green left the group to begin his solo career.
MIAMI, FL

