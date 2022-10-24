PRESS ROOM: Nielsen Study Shows Media Industry and Marketers Often Miss the Mark in Connecting With Black Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk closed out the $44 billion deal to acquire San Francisco-based social media giant Twitter Thursday evening and immediately cleaned out the C-suite, firing CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, according to published reports. Both the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal broke the story.AP sources wouldn't say if all the paperwork for the deal, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. However, they confirmed Musk was in charge of the social media platform and has fired Agrawal, Segal and General Counsel Vijaya Gadde. Neither source wanted to be...

39 MINUTES AGO