PRESS ROOM: Nielsen Study Shows Media Industry and Marketers Often Miss the Mark in Connecting With Black Consumers

Kanye West to Buy Conservative Social Media Platform Parler
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. The acquisition of Parler would give West, legally known as Ye, control of a social media platform and a new outlet for...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in Funds That Provide Underrepresented Entrepreneurs With Access to Capital
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Amazon Catalytic Capital, a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital (VC) funds, accelerators, incubators, and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding. The company will invest in funds that focus on Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders. Amazon expects to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
Experts Grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on Readiness to Handle Midterm Election Misinformation
The 2016 U.S. election was a wake-up call about the dangers of political misinformation on social media. With two more election cycles rife with misinformation under their belts, social media companies have experience identifying and countering misinformation. However, the nature of the threat misinformation poses to society continues to shift in form and targets. The big lie about the 2020 presidential election has become a major theme, and immigrant communities are increasingly in the crosshairs of disinformation campaigns – deliberate efforts to spread misinformation.
Elon Musk Is Poised to Take Twitter Private
Elon Musk’s proposed US$44 billion deal to acquire Twitter and take it private is reportedly coming together as a court’s Oct. 28, 2022, deadline nears. Musk told his bankers he intends to complete the deal by then – and his lenders have reportedly already begun funding the deal. If he doesn’t, Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk – which seeks to force the world’s richest man to stick to the offer he made in April 2022 – will go to trial.
Report: Elon Musk takes over Twitter, quickly fires top executives
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk closed out the $44 billion deal to acquire San Francisco-based social media giant Twitter Thursday evening and immediately cleaned out the C-suite, firing CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, according to published reports. Both the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal broke the story.AP sources wouldn't say if all the paperwork for the deal, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. However, they confirmed Musk was in charge of the social media platform and has fired Agrawal, Segal and General Counsel Vijaya Gadde. Neither source wanted to be...
