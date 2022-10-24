Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Are Bitcoin Bulls Ready To Stampede? | BTCUSD Analysis October 25, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at the Bitcoin price rally to see if it can turn into something much bigger. Are bulls ready to stampede all over bears?. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 25,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Surges To A 6 Weeks High While Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion
Bitcoin price has remained around the $19K price for the previous few weeks, leaving crypto investors in a state of skepticism. The crypto market’s downturn can be traced to the increase in interest rates and several other factors. However, experts predict that the token will still witness a big bull run.
NEWSBTC
ETH Breaches $1,500 Level As Ethereum Adds Over $20 Billion To Its Market Cap
Ethereum (ETH), regarded by the crypto community as the “king of altcoins,” is finally being talked about in a positive way after being the recipient of negative criticisms as it failed to capitalize on its loudly-hyped “merge” update. After all, following the bullish momentum that propelled...
NEWSBTC
Is Bitcoin Rise Above $20k Sustainable? Here’s What On-Chain Data Says
Bitcoin is now back above the $20k mark after observing some sharp uptrend over the past day, but is this pump sustainable? Here’s what on-chain data has to say about it. Bitcoin All Exchanges Netflows Remain Muted Following The Price Rise. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
NEWSBTC
Here’s What’s Keeping Ethereum From Taking Bitcoin’s Shine, ETH Claims $1,500
Ethereum is finally coming back to life after a long period of consolidation and leading the current bullish momentum in the crypto top 10 by market cap. The slow price action might be boring for most market participants, but an expert believes ETH underwent a critical stage to create a lasting bottom.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes By 1,860% – Why Investors Should Take Note Of This
Shiba Inu, a cryptocurrency that is a spin-off of dog-themed crypto Dogecoin, is counting on massive token burning rates to stop its decline. Over the last 24 hours, over 45 million SHIB Tokens were burned. During the same time frame, Shiba Inu failed to increase its trading price. Analysts think...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Price Predicted to Crash 50% While This New Crypto’s Price Could 10x Before 2023
Shiba Inu is one of the most famous meme coins in the crypto space but while it has struggled to make any gains in 2022, crypto analytics platform Dash 2 Trade is expected to make significant gains – and secured almost $2 million in just three days after its presale went live.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Fails To Break $21,000, Is Uptober Still In Play?
October has been a historically bullish month for Bitcoin but with the slow start to the month which proceeded into the last week of the month, it is understandable why a deviation from the norm was expected. However, this sentiment was quickly erased as the crypto market had taken a positive turn on Tuesday. By the close of the trading day on Wednesday, BTC’s price had surpassed $20,000. But what does the rejection at $21,000 say?
NEWSBTC
Reasons Behind The Bitcoin Price Rally – Is It Sustainable?
Following the Bitcoin price’s extreme loss of volatility over the past few weeks, yesterday’s rally feels like new hopium and a massive move to the upside. For the first time in three weeks, the price has surpassed $20,000 with the move coming as a surprise to many. Most...
NEWSBTC
Why Crypto Market Fear Mirrors Lull In Volatility
Data shows the crypto market fear has been mirroring the volatility in the market recently, as the latest burst in the price of Bitcoin has improved investor sentiment. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Escapes Out Of “Extreme Fear” Zone. The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that...
NEWSBTC
This Bitcoin On-chain Retest Can Change Market’s Course, Here’s How
Bitcoin new address momentum is approaching a retest that could change the course of the crypto’s price, if history is anything to go by. Monthly MA Of Bitcoin New Addresses Is Currently Retesting The Yearly MA. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, new address momentum is currently...
NEWSBTC
Why These Major Crypto Wallets Acquired Over 100 Million XRP In Last 24 Hours
XRP seems to have fallen short in capitalizing on the procedural wins that Ripple has gained from its ongoing legal battle against the SEC. Although the asset managed to increase by almost 2% over the last 24 hours, it is still down by 1.6% over past week. On a 14-day...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Faces Key Decision Above $20,700, Will Price Rally To $21,500?
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $21,500. BTC faces a major decision test to trend higher above $21,000 after the price broke out of its downtrend descending triangle price movement. BTC’s price remains strong on the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Rally Could Gather Pace Above $20.5K: Why Bulls Are In Control
Bitcoin price started a strong rally above $19,650 against the US Dollar. BTC is trading above $20,000 and could gain momentum above the $20,500 resistance. Bitcoin started a strong increase above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Will Rally If This Happens; What Could That Possibly Be?
ETH’s price shows the first sign of bounce after forming a bullish pattern as the price gets rejected into a descending range channel. ETH bounced off its downtrend movement as the price builds more momentum in a descending triangle with a breakout on either side open. The price of...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Registers Over $1 Million In Whale Transactions For 2022 – Good News For LTC?
Litecoin, for most part of the current year, has been silent and is only mentioned when its price goes down relative to the overall sentiment of the whole crypto market. Litecoin manages to increase its value by 1.3% over the last week. LTC is seen trading at $54.89 over the...
NEWSBTC
Meta’s Reality Labs Reports $3.6 Billion In Losses, When Will It End?
Meta (formerly Facebook) officially declared its entry into the metaverse space last year with the Reality Labs division. Its announcement had understandably triggered the popularity of metaverse projects and their tokens during this time, as a lot went on to rally to billions of dollars in market cap. However, while Meta had been able to trigger positive growth for other metaverse projects, it has been unable to do so for itself as it reports another quarter of massive losses.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Volatility Shrinks To All-Time Lows – What To Expect
The Bitcoin price is currently so stable that some experts are already jokingly comparing it to a stablecoin. However, from a historical perspective, this low volatility level carries a lot of risk. As Glassnode reports, BTC is trading in an incredibly small range of $869, separating the weekly low and high by just 4.6%.
NEWSBTC
Smooth Love Potion Price Predicted to Near Zero by 2023 – New Gaming Crypto Coins Better Investment
Axie Infinity’s Smooth Love Potion continues to lose value but new crypto gaming project Calvaria is taking the market by storm. Both the AXS token and Smooth Love Potion are down more than 95% from their all-time highs following a number of setbacks including the Ronin Bridge hack – which saw more than $600 million stolen from the ecosystem – the ongoing crypto bear market and a rapidly falling player base.
NEWSBTC
The Impact of Big Eyes Coin, Tezos, and Avalanche on the Future of Cryptocurrency
Since the introduction of cryptocurrencies in 2009, hundreds of distinct cryptocurrencies have emerged. Many large corporations are beginning to accept them as a method of payment. Governments are also beginning to embrace cryptocurrencies. Every day, more people are learning how to use cryptocurrencies effectively. The cryptocurrency business has progressed beyond...
