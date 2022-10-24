Read full article on original website
Peggy Durant
3d ago
Obviously the anger management course did not help herSounds like she needs to stop drinking
rooo
2d ago
that is so funny everyday I read about another person with the villages losing their mind funny
villages-news.com
Alleged attacker arrested at town square after 911 call from ‘screaming’ woman
An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Villager who has fearful neighbors on edge enters plea in criminal case
A Villager who has his fearful neighbors on edge has entered a plea in a criminal case. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, has reportedly shown disturbing behavior that was the subject of discussion earlier this month at a meeting of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
villages-news.com
Blood test revealing alcohol level leads to arrest of Villager in crash
The result of a blood test revealing a Villager’s alcohol level led to his arrest in a crash earlier this year. Brian Allen Leavitt, 56, of the Amelia Villas in the Village of Summerhill, was arrested last week at his home on a warrant charging him with driving under the influence. The charge stems from a crash which occurred July 22 in Wildwood. Leavitt had failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle struck a Toyota pickup which had been southbound on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Leavitt was leaving the SNJ liquor store at the time of the accident. It appeared he had been drinking. A full plastic pint bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found under his seat. Leavitt was transported by ambulance to the Ocala Health ER facility at Trailwinds Village. A blood sample was collected while he was receiving medical treatment. The sample was sent for testing to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
villages-news.com
‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages
A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
mycbs4.com
Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless woman arrested and accused of home arson
A homeless woman in Inverness was arrested and charged with arson after law enforcement officials said she squirted lighter fluid into the home of her ex-boyfriend and lit it with a torch while he was still inside. The events leading up to the arrest of 36-year-old Mishauna Danielle Campbell began...
ocala-news.com
MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after showdown at local car dealership
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after an apparent showdown at a local car dealership. Linda Lincoln, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. Officers were called to the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for two vehicle theft suspects
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of stealing a vehicle out of Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the two male suspects in this vehicle theft case (see below). These photos of the...
villages-news.com
Summerfield man sentenced to prison in fatal hit-and-run of man on tricycle
A Summerfield man has been sentenced to four years in prison in the fatal hit-and-run of a man on a tricycle. Michael James Brown, 54, was sentenced Wednesday in Marion County Court on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death without rendering aid. Karl Pullvermuller...
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
Police: Shooting victim dropped off at hospital for babies in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are working to figure out who shot a man before someone dropped him off at a hospital early Thursday. Officers responded to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies on West Miller Street just before 2:30 a.m., after getting a report that a shooting victim was being treated there.
Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
villages-news.com
Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road
A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
villages-news.com
Villager facing DUI charge after crash in roundabout
A Villager is facing a charge of driving under the influence after a crash in a roundabout earlier this year. Michael K. McDonald, 62, who lives in the Amelia Villas in the Village of Summerhill, was taken into custody on a warrant last week at his home. Following his arrest,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man's federal probation leads to his arrest after vehicle chase
A Crystal River man’s criminal record and ongoing probation for federal drug-trafficking charges caught up to him after he allegedly lost local authorities during a vehicle chase. Arthur William Armstrong II turned himself in Monday, Oct. 24, at the Citrus County Detention Facility four days after a Citrus County...
villages-news.com
One-legged man known as ‘Ponce de Leon’ arrested with gun
A one-legged man known by the alias “Ponce de Leon” was arrested with a gun after violating an injunction and getting into an altercation over a dog. Mario Arteaga, 62, who lives in the Harbor Hills community in Lady Lake, was arrested Monday evening by Lake County sheriff’s deputies after violating an injunction obtained by his neighbor. Arteaga was taken into custody at Marion County Road and Saddle Ridge Lane in Weirsdale, not far from Harbor Hills.
pasconewsonline.com
Weeki Wachee Property Manager Charged with Organized Fraud
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s Office began receiving numerous complaints in August of this year from rental property owners regarding a local property manager who they believed was committing fraud. John Bonesteel the operator of Nature Coast Assistance, served as the property manager in Hernando County for the rental properties in question.
villages-news.com
Driver with revoked license due to DUI arrested after caught back behind wheel
A driver with a revoked license due to a previous drunk driving conviction was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Robert Leroy Fourman, 60, of Weirsdale, was driving a gray Toyota passenger car at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Fennell Boulevard when an officer ran the license plate and discovered it belonged to a 1999 GMC SUV, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
