Massachusetts State

Chill Massachusetts! You’re One of the Safest States in America!

In the times we live in, America can be scary in some places. We see frequent acts of gun violence in the news like mass shootings. Sometimes we see hate crimes, terrorist acts, or even natural disasters that can affect anyone's way of life. That's all when we're not threated by a worldwide pandemic. However, in America, some states are definitely much more safer relatively than others. As it turns out, Massachusetts is one of those safer states.
What Do Wooden Planks Around Some Trees in Massachusetts Mean?

Sometimes it feels like Massachusetts roads and streets are constantly under construction. Before one project finishes, another one is already beginning; sometimes this can be inconvenient. If there is one thing Massachusetts residents love to complain about more than traffic, it's potholes. But unfortunately, construction must occur to fix potholes...
18 Awesome Breweries to Visit in Western Massachusetts

Massachusetts has a long pastime with alcohol. The history of beer and bars is intertwined in Massachusetts state history so much so that Boston Magazine says the first bar in the country opened in Boston on March 4, 1634. While the alcohol industry has certainly changed since then, Massachusetts is...
Here Are The Best And Scariest Halloween Attractions In Massachusetts (Videos)

Everyone as we get closer to Halloween loves a good scare, this is the season for it. We have compiled a list of the best and scariest places to visit this Halloween. Demented FX in Holyoke. They keep getting better every year. These guys pull out all the stops so you have a scary good time! delve into the atmosphere, an interactive haunted attraction where they have over 20,000 square feet of giant monsters, they spare no expense on their sets and props, and they also have great audio and video as part of the performance. This for I would Say adults, not for small kids.
What’s Your Favorite Horror Film Set in Massachusetts?

One of the things that I quickly grasped when I first moved to Massachusetts was the fact that I am now living in a state that has seen plenty of films either filmed here, or had their setting here. As a movie buff, I couldn't help but be thrilled about this! But as Halloween approaches, everyone wants to be spooked. So, what is Massachusetts' favorite horror film set right here in the Bay State?
This Small Massachusetts Town Makes List of America’s 50 Coolest Towns

Massachusetts is a great state to live in. Whether you were born and raised here, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer. Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.
