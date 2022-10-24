Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts’ Newest Beer is Being Launched By…a University?
You read the title of this right. The University of Massachusetts is partnering with a brewing company to assist in launching the first co-branded beer from the University. The local brewery, Amherst Brewing, has made a unique partnership with the University of Massachusetts to launch the new lager. The new...
These Laws Are Still On The Books And Could Get You In Trouble
As you read through these, if you're like me, you have to wonder about what must have happened to make these into law and are still on there to this day. Now I am sure most if any are enforced. But hey, why chance it?. Don't go to a wake...
Chill Massachusetts! You’re One of the Safest States in America!
In the times we live in, America can be scary in some places. We see frequent acts of gun violence in the news like mass shootings. Sometimes we see hate crimes, terrorist acts, or even natural disasters that can affect anyone's way of life. That's all when we're not threated by a worldwide pandemic. However, in America, some states are definitely much more safer relatively than others. As it turns out, Massachusetts is one of those safer states.
States With The Most And Least Small Businesses–How Did Massachusetts Do?
Here's something that may come as a surprise to Berkshire County residents. Then again, this may not come as a surprise at all for some. If someone asked you in what states would you find the most and least small family-owned businesses, where do you think the Bay State would rank?
Study Involving Babies Ranks Massachusetts #1–And Not In A Good Way
Listen, it's no secret. Everybody is dealing with it. Times are tough. Life is hard. The cost of living just seems to keep going up. And if you're the parent of a child(or children), the situation is probably even worse. Well, I just came across a study that, unfortunately, probably...
What Do Wooden Planks Around Some Trees in Massachusetts Mean?
Sometimes it feels like Massachusetts roads and streets are constantly under construction. Before one project finishes, another one is already beginning; sometimes this can be inconvenient. If there is one thing Massachusetts residents love to complain about more than traffic, it's potholes. But unfortunately, construction must occur to fix potholes...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
18 Awesome Breweries to Visit in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts has a long pastime with alcohol. The history of beer and bars is intertwined in Massachusetts state history so much so that Boston Magazine says the first bar in the country opened in Boston on March 4, 1634. While the alcohol industry has certainly changed since then, Massachusetts is...
Berkshire County, Here Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts
Here's a question for parents-to-be in Berkshire County: Have you picked out the name yet for your soon-to-arrive beautiful bundle of joy? Well, if you're looking for a little help because either you haven't hit on that "perfect" name just yet or you've arrived at too many names and you're looking to shorten that list, then please continue reading.
Here Are The Best And Scariest Halloween Attractions In Massachusetts (Videos)
Everyone as we get closer to Halloween loves a good scare, this is the season for it. We have compiled a list of the best and scariest places to visit this Halloween. Demented FX in Holyoke. They keep getting better every year. These guys pull out all the stops so you have a scary good time! delve into the atmosphere, an interactive haunted attraction where they have over 20,000 square feet of giant monsters, they spare no expense on their sets and props, and they also have great audio and video as part of the performance. This for I would Say adults, not for small kids.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
What’s Your Favorite Horror Film Set in Massachusetts?
One of the things that I quickly grasped when I first moved to Massachusetts was the fact that I am now living in a state that has seen plenty of films either filmed here, or had their setting here. As a movie buff, I couldn't help but be thrilled about this! But as Halloween approaches, everyone wants to be spooked. So, what is Massachusetts' favorite horror film set right here in the Bay State?
Study Lists The 10 Best Colleges In Massachusetts. Any From The Berkshires Make The Cut?(Photos)
Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $23,000 to $52,000 per year.
This Small Massachusetts Town Makes List of America’s 50 Coolest Towns
Massachusetts is a great state to live in. Whether you were born and raised here, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer. Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.
Massachusetts Law Requires This on Your Vehicle, Or You Get Pulled Over
Every day, we have the privilege to hop in our vehicles to commute to work and back. Or if you're one of those people that travel a lot like me, those are awesome privileges too. Driving is part of our everyday lives no matter how you look at it. When...
Nice Job, Massachusetts! We Top The List Of Most Energy-Efficient States
These days almost everyone is doing their part to save energy and hopefully by doing so, save money. Well, guess what, Berkshire County? So many of us here in the Bay State are doing so well at saving energy that Massachusetts is ranked #1 in a new study!. The awesome...
20+ Safest Cities In Mass. Any From The Berkshires Make The List?
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Do you consider where you live "safe"? Do you feel reasonably safe on your block? Your street? Your neighborhood? If you don't, rest assured, you're not alone. Recently SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and info to help people make their life...
Hey Massachusetts, Don’t Try Throwing This Away After October Ends!
We all could use a lot less clutter in our lives! I mean, it's not like you have to wait until Spring to actually do some cleaning to tidy up your everyday world. However, it is important to remember that starting November 1st, you will no longer be allowed to throw this particular item in the garbage...
Yuck! There are Some Personal Items That are Illegal to Sell in MA
You may remember from previous posts that Massachusetts basically has a law for everything. Some of these laws really don't make a whole lot of sense as they are very outdated or they never seemed logical to begin with, yet they are technically still on the books (check out these 31 strange Massachusetts laws, you'll be entertained for sure).
These Two Western Massachusetts Towns Have A Limit On How Many Dogs You Can Own
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking to The Berkshire Humane Society on Wednesday about cats, owning too many cats, and the fact that my best buddy's mom was THE cat lady of the neighborhood. Reminder the conclusion of the "Choose Your Subaru" raffle...
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0