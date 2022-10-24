Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
wabi.tv
Greater Joy duck on the loose
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Greater Joy is on the loose!. On Monday, we told you about the familiar giant duck that showed up again in Belfast harbor this weekend. Well Thursday morning it was seen floating away from the harbor. The harbor master was unable to catch it so Greater...
wabi.tv
Elmo visits TV5
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - TV5 had a few visitors come by the studio on Thursday. Elmo was here to talk about Sesame Street Live in Bangor.
wabi.tv
Magic tricks with Andy Gross
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Comedian/magician Andy Gross is here to dazzle us ahead of his show at the Rockport Opera House Friday night. For more information, visit: https://rockportoperahouse.org/rockportoperahouse/andy-gross-live.
wabi.tv
‘Barnaby’s’ returning to Bangor for one night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor?. Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!. You may recall Barnaby’s was the place to go to dance and have a good time. It closed in September of 2013.
wabi.tv
Terwilliger Family light show this weekend
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for something a little different for the kids this Halloween weekend, there’s a special light show in Ellsworth that might be just the thing. The Terwilliger Family light show has been an annual Christmas event, and this year starts a new...
wabi.tv
Nexus, a new gaming lounge in Winslow is now open
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - “It’s still happening this year. It blew my mind. It really did,” - Mark Blaschke said. A few months ago, we told you about a start up gaming lounge planned for Waterville. “We are going to have new style stuff like PlayStation 5,...
wabi.tv
Mills visiting Waterville, Dexter
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills will be in Dexter and Waterville on Wednesday. She’ll begin the day visiting Window Dresser volunteers in Dexter. We featured the group on TV5 earlier this week. They build window insulation inserts which are then given out to Mainers to help lower their heating bills.
wabi.tv
Injured stray dog finds a forever home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Touch-a-Truck-and-Treat brings out scary costumes and truckloads of candy
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a spook-tacular night of Halloween fun over at the Cross Insurance Center Wednesday night. The annual touch-a-truck-and-treat moved mostly indoors due to weather, but that didn’t stop the costumed faithful from showing up. From Pikachu to Buzz Lightyear, Princess Elsa to Paw Patrol,...
wabi.tv
Trick or Treat: Halloween activities happening in downtown Bangor this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Bangor is preparing for some ‘Wicked Good Halloween Hauntings.’. Ghosts, goblins, witches, wizards and more are invited to wander the streets of downtown Bangor Saturday afternoon. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating for the whole family. It’s a safe way...
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
wabi.tv
Ella Lewis School participates in ‘Adopt A Cow’ program
STEUBEN, Maine (WABI) - For the first time, Maine students are participating in the “Adopt a Cow” program; a National Program run by ‘Discover Dairy” in Pennsylvania. Nearly 550 classrooms from around the state are taking part, each adopting one of three calves born in September at a farm in Turner.
wabi.tv
How to protect yourself and kids against RSV
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -RSV... If you think you’re hearing those three letters more than ever this year, you’re probably right. TV5 spoke with a local physician to learn more about the virus and how we can best protect our children. “I don’t know that it’s unprecedented, but it’s...
wabi.tv
Maine Special Olympians are ready to roll at bowling competition
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Special Olympics kicked off their Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Hancock County bowling event. This two-day event brings athletes of all ages to the lanes to put their skills to the test and have their chance at a medal. Over 300 participants came together to bowl,...
wabi.tv
Mills stops by University of Maine during college tour
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills is continuing her college tour after stopping by the University of Maine on Tuesday. Just outside the Fogler Library the governor was joined by additional speakers Mike Tipping, Emily Cain and Laurie Osher. Students were reminded of many key issues on the ballot...
wabi.tv
Bangor hosting drug takeback day Friday & Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making it easy, free and safe to dispose of expired medication. Officers from Bangor Police, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration will be at the Airport Mall parking lot on Union Street near Hannaford this Friday from 7-5 and Saturday from 10-2.
wabi.tv
Brooklin school re-opens Thursday after ‘unexpected emergency’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brooklin School will re-open Thursday after closing Wednesday due to what the administration called an “unexpected emergency.”. According to a letter from Superintendent Dan Ross, there was a man on the school campus acting erratically. Authorities were unable to locate him, and Ross didn’t...
wabi.tv
Quiet Conditions Into The Weekend
Trick or Treat: Halloween activities happening in downtown Bangor this weekend. Rain now north & east of Bangor and will end before midnight. Brighter & drier conditions for the rest of the week & into the weekend.
wabi.tv
Frustration with upper management leads Acadia Hospital nurses to consider unionizing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nurses at Acadia Hospital in Bangor want to unionize. The employees of the Northern Light facility say the majority have expressed frustration with upper management for its failure to address safe staffing, recruitment and retention, as well as its lack of communication and responsiveness to concerns.
wabi.tv
Northern Light Acadia nurses push to form union
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the nurses involved in the unionization push at Acadia Hospital in Bangor says they just want a seat at the table. We first reported on the unionization effort Wednesday. The employees at the Northern Light facility say the majority have expressed frustration with upper...
