FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
San Antonio's Con Huevos Tacos, Naco 210 appear on new season of Netflix's Taco Chronicles
The third season will explore how Mexican cooks across the U.S. border keep traditions alive.
KENS 5
How to add a spooky touch to your floral bouquets | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — Owner of, Sweet Garden Cafe, Gabby Hernandez, shares how to add a spooky touch to your floral bouquets. For more information visit @sweetgarden.cafe on Instagram.
KENS 5
'Haunted' tavern in San Antonio also serving juicy burgers, brisket melts | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — With Halloween fast-approaching, we hunted down a list of Yelp’s most haunted spots in town. On that list, The Esquire Tavern, located on 155 East Commerce Street. They're a local tavern with scary good food. The downtown building is totally ghoul. You'll immediately see the...
tpr.org
San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda
San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
San Antonio's 2M Smokehouse to debut mobile kitchen at El Camino food truck park this winter
2M Smokehouse and El Camino officials anticipate a late November or early December launch for the truck.
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
San Antonio bakers explain pan de muerto's importance during Day of the Dead
It's a common item on altars made for the deceased.
Parents of Erik Cantu say son was 'targeted' on 'Good Morning America'
The parents believe their son was profiled because he is Hispanic.
University of Dallas News
Senior Spotlight: Women’s volleyball
What is your favorite volleyball memory or bonding experience?. “My favorite bonding memory with my team would have to be from our trip to San Antonio this year. We got to go to my house, and eat homemade fajitas, tacos, rice and beans. Not only was it great to be home, but after we ate, we sat around the fire singing songs and playing card games. It was a great night spent with some of my best friends! My favorite memory on the court would probably be from my freshman year when we played an insane five-set game against St. Thomas. The crowd was so wild, and I ended up getting a career high of 62 assists that game.”
KSAT 12
BGC Scores and Schedules: Week 10, High School Football in San Antonio, South Texas, Hill Country
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football games being played on October 27, 28, and 29 of 2022 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in...
KENS 5
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
Multiple residents posted on Nextdoor that they're hearing weird noises late at night. KENS 5 did some digging to try and solve the mystery.
San Antonio lawyer sues H-E-B, wants to issue $1M parking ticket
Rene D. Ruiz's suit accuses the company's trucks of being a 'nuisance.'
America Ferrera, Rosie Castro join quince ambassadors to get out S.A. vote
These young Latinas want to help you 'Quince to the Polls.'
KENS 5
The Guadalupe Cultural arts center honors Día De Los Muertos with a colorful festival | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe Cultural arts center honors Día De Los Muertos with a colorful festival. For more information visit guadalupeculturalarts.org.
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
sanantoniomag.com
12 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with four days of fun in La Villita. The celebration starts Thursday with an evening river parade featuring elaborately decorated barges. Friday and Saturday evening there’s a music festival with performances by Bobby Pulido, La Santa Cecilia and others. Throughout the weekend, there’s also free family fun during the afternoon, including face painting, a calavera exhibition, a grand community altar and more. Thursday-Sunday, various times.
