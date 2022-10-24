ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tpr.org

San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda

San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
University of Dallas News

Senior Spotlight: Women’s volleyball

What is your favorite volleyball memory or bonding experience?. “My favorite bonding memory with my team would have to be from our trip to San Antonio this year. We got to go to my house, and eat homemade fajitas, tacos, rice and beans. Not only was it great to be home, but after we ate, we sat around the fire singing songs and playing card games. It was a great night spent with some of my best friends! My favorite memory on the court would probably be from my freshman year when we played an insane five-set game against St. Thomas. The crowd was so wild, and I ended up getting a career high of 62 assists that game.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

12 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with four days of fun in La Villita. The celebration starts Thursday with an evening river parade featuring elaborately decorated barges. Friday and Saturday evening there’s a music festival with performances by Bobby Pulido, La Santa Cecilia and others. Throughout the weekend, there’s also free family fun during the afternoon, including face painting, a calavera exhibition, a grand community altar and more. Thursday-Sunday, various times.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy