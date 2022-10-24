ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

More tricks than treats with Halloween candy

SAN ANTONIO — The Washington Post reports Halloween treats are getting smaller due to "shrinkflation" and a move by candy companies to reduce calorie counts. "Shrinkflation" is when manufacturers reduce the size of their products instead of increasing the price. The post listed some examples of smaller sizes:. A...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda

San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Four ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio this year

Organizations across San Antonio are celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, offering residents and visitors a chance to pay tribute and remember loved ones lost over the years. Here's a sample of the special events taking place throughout the city leading up to Día de los Muertos, which is celebrated November 1-2.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy