FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
KENS 5
How to add a spooky touch to your floral bouquets | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — Owner of, Sweet Garden Cafe, Gabby Hernandez, shares how to add a spooky touch to your floral bouquets. For more information visit @sweetgarden.cafe on Instagram.
KENS 5
'Haunted' tavern in San Antonio also serving juicy burgers, brisket melts | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — With Halloween fast-approaching, we hunted down a list of Yelp’s most haunted spots in town. On that list, The Esquire Tavern, located on 155 East Commerce Street. They're a local tavern with scary good food. The downtown building is totally ghoul. You'll immediately see the...
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
San Antonio's Con Huevos Tacos, Naco 210 appear on new season of Netflix's Taco Chronicles
The third season will explore how Mexican cooks across the U.S. border keep traditions alive.
MySanAntonio
New Meals on Wheels San Antonio headquarters includes larger kitchen to serve greater demand
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 30 years after Meals on Wheels San Antonio settled into its current headquarters on the Northwest Side, it’s preparing for a major upgrade to meet increasing demand. The local nonprofit is putting the finishing touches on a 44,000-square-foot campus on a 6.5-acre property near...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
San Antonio's 2M Smokehouse to debut mobile kitchen at El Camino food truck park this winter
2M Smokehouse and El Camino officials anticipate a late November or early December launch for the truck.
San Antonio bakers explain pan de muerto's importance during Day of the Dead
It's a common item on altars made for the deceased.
KENS 5
More tricks than treats with Halloween candy
SAN ANTONIO — The Washington Post reports Halloween treats are getting smaller due to "shrinkflation" and a move by candy companies to reduce calorie counts. "Shrinkflation" is when manufacturers reduce the size of their products instead of increasing the price. The post listed some examples of smaller sizes:. A...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
tpr.org
San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda
San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine sets Nov. 1 opening date for new Boerne store
The Hill Country shop is the Alamo City-based business' sixth location.
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
KENS 5
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
Multiple residents posted on Nextdoor that they're hearing weird noises late at night. KENS 5 did some digging to try and solve the mystery.
KENS 5
Weather changes in store after next shot of rain. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — After a fast-moving line of showers and storms earlier this week, San Antonians will receive another chance at rain Friday morning. Moisture levels have continued to increase as another upper-level system moves near our area, helping to provide lift for showers and thunderstorms to develop on Friday morning.
San Antonio lawyer sues H-E-B, wants to issue $1M parking ticket
Rene D. Ruiz's suit accuses the company's trucks of being a 'nuisance.'
KSAT 12
Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say
SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen. Lucille Hooker and her sister,...
San Antonio Current
Four ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio this year
Organizations across San Antonio are celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, offering residents and visitors a chance to pay tribute and remember loved ones lost over the years. Here's a sample of the special events taking place throughout the city leading up to Día de los Muertos, which is celebrated November 1-2.
