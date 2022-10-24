Mac Jones officially active, expected to start against Bears

The Mac is back in action.

After a three-game layoff due to an ankle injury, the Patriots have officially Mac Jones for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The quarterback is expected to start as well according to several reports, getting the nod over Bailey Zappe.

That should put any quarterback controversy talk to bed for a while, though there have been some reports that both Jones and Zappe could play Monday night. (That would be a surprise.)

Jones could be spotted sprinting on the field with a sleeve on his uninjured right leg and no noticeable padding on his left ankle.

But while the Patriots get their quarterback back on the field, they'll be missing a few big names up front with right tackle Isaiah Wynn and star defensive lineman Christian Barmore out against the Bears.

Here are the inactives for both teams: