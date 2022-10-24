Suspect stabbed during Post Falls home break-in

POST FALLS, Idaho — A person who broke into a Post Falls home was stabbed by somebody living there, according to police.

A caller told Post Falls Police someone broke into their home at S. Cedar Street and Maplewood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The caller said there was a physical altercation and the person breaking in was known by those living there.

Police say the suspect was stabbed by one of the residents, pushed outside, and then left the scene.

Post Falls Police responded to the home and requested medical attention for the residents who were injured from the altercation. They were non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was located in a vehicle a short distance away from the home and was taken to Kootenai Medical Center with serious stab wounds. Post Falls Police say the status of the suspect is believed to be stable at this time.

The remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to all Sgt. Brad Johnson at (208) 773-3517.

