ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ

3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
NASDAQ

Bull of the Day: Humana Inc. (HUM)

Humana Inc. HUM is bucking the market downturn in 2022, with the health insurance powerhouse continually hitting fresh highs. Humana stock posted another new all-time high on Wednesday as Wall Street searches high and low for companies thriving during 40-year high inflation and the ongoing economic uncertainty. Humana’s near-term bull...
NASDAQ

Encompass Health (EHC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Encompass Health (EHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.47%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.62%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Moelis (MC) Passes Through 6% Yield Mark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $38.08 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ

Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

Origin Bancorp (OBNK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.56%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 44.12%....
NASDAQ

Axis Capital (AXS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Axis Capital (AXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Community Health Systems (CYH) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Community Health Systems (CYH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.52 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1,140%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Newmont (NEM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Newmont Corporation NEM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Nov 1. The gold miner missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while beat the same once. For this timeframe, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of roughly 9.8%, on average. Newmont posted a negative earnings surprise of 23.3% in the last reported quarter.
NASDAQ

FMC Corp (FMC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FMC Corporation FMC will release third-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Nov 1. The company’s performance is likely to have gained from higher demand, pricing and new products. However, higher raw material costs and unfavorable currency translation are likely to have affected its results. The company beat...
NASDAQ

Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Essa Bancorp (ESSA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.21%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

LendingClub (LC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LendingClub (LC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.86%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Century Communities (CCS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Century Communities (CCS) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
NASDAQ

VSE (VSEC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

VSE (VSEC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.14%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

North American Construction (NOA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

North American Construction (NOA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%. A...
NASDAQ

Fortune Brands (FBHS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lowers '22 Outlook

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS reported third-quarter 2022 earnings before charges/gains of $1.79 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 by 5.3%. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 20.1%. In the third quarter, Fortune Brands’ net sales were $2,053.7 million, increasing 3.4% from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy