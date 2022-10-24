Read full article on original website
US stocks surge as investors brace for earnings from mega-cap tech companies
US stocks scored a three-day win streak Tuesday as investors prepare for earnings results from mega-cap tech. Alphabet and Microsoft are scheduled to release earnings after the close on Tuesday, with Apple and Amazon scheduled for Thursday. With 20% of the S&P 500 having reported earnings so far, 75% have...
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
Bull of the Day: Humana Inc. (HUM)
Humana Inc. HUM is bucking the market downturn in 2022, with the health insurance powerhouse continually hitting fresh highs. Humana stock posted another new all-time high on Wednesday as Wall Street searches high and low for companies thriving during 40-year high inflation and the ongoing economic uncertainty. Humana’s near-term bull...
Encompass Health (EHC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Encompass Health (EHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.47%. A quarter...
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.62%. A quarter...
Moelis (MC) Passes Through 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $38.08 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
Origin Bancorp (OBNK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.56%. A quarter...
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 44.12%....
Axis Capital (AXS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Axis Capital (AXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A quarter...
Community Health Systems (CYH) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Community Health Systems (CYH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.52 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1,140%. A quarter...
Newmont (NEM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Newmont Corporation NEM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Nov 1. The gold miner missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while beat the same once. For this timeframe, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of roughly 9.8%, on average. Newmont posted a negative earnings surprise of 23.3% in the last reported quarter.
FMC Corp (FMC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
FMC Corporation FMC will release third-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Nov 1. The company’s performance is likely to have gained from higher demand, pricing and new products. However, higher raw material costs and unfavorable currency translation are likely to have affected its results. The company beat...
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.21%. A quarter...
LendingClub (LC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LendingClub (LC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.86%. A quarter ago,...
Century Communities (CCS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Century Communities (CCS) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.71%. A quarter...
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
VSE (VSEC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
VSE (VSEC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.14%. A quarter ago,...
North American Construction (NOA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
North American Construction (NOA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%. A...
Fortune Brands (FBHS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lowers '22 Outlook
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS reported third-quarter 2022 earnings before charges/gains of $1.79 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 by 5.3%. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 20.1%. In the third quarter, Fortune Brands’ net sales were $2,053.7 million, increasing 3.4% from...
