Celebrities Pay Tribute To Leslie Jordan After His Unexpected Death — "There Will Never Be Anyone Like Him"

After the sudden and tragic death of beloved character actor Leslie Jordan, celebs have taken to social media to pay tribute to an absolute icon who spread joy, laughter, and positivity.

Everyone from former costars to celebrity admirers are remembering what a light the 67-year-old Will and Grace star was and what an impact he made not just in the industry, but in the lives of seemingly everyone he came into contact with.

You will be greatly missed, legend.

1. Sean Hayes

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ @SeanHayes 06:59 PM - 24 Oct 2022

2. Eric McCormack

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔 @EricMcCormack 06:35 PM - 24 Oct 2022

3. Viola Davis

Oh no!!! Leslie!! I have nothing but the fondest memories of you while filming The Help. I'd never been in the presence of anyone who loved life and people as much as you. Your heart was as big as your humor. You lived. You took up space. You were present. Rest well! 💔💔💔❤️❤️❤ https://t.co/h4LRjq6HZd @violadavis 07:01 PM - 24 Oct 2022

4. George Takei

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. @GeorgeTakei 06:27 PM - 24 Oct 2022

5. Reese Witherspoon

Rest in Peace my sweet friend. Your beautiful energy lit up every room. @thelesliejordan ❤️ @ReeseW 09:44 PM - 24 Oct 2022

6. Hannah Waddingham

No,No,No. This news is just horrendous. Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me. I’m so,so saddened by this news. 🖤 https://t.co/9nXnVRHWQR @hanwaddingham 07:26 PM - 24 Oct 2022

7. Jackée Harry

This man was never afraid to act a fool! The smiles he brought to our faces doing so can never be counted. They’re endless. @JackeeHarry 07:01 PM - 24 Oct 2022

8. Margaret Cho

I’m devastated. I loved Leslie and he was truly a force of nature and a beautiful light. He starred in my music videos & we were planning to work together on many projects. But beyond work, he was someone I absolutely loved and admired. The loss is beyond my comprehension. @margaretcho 07:30 PM - 24 Oct 2022

9. Bobby Berk

My heart is broken 💔 Leslie was was bigger than life and lit up any room you were lucky enough for him to be in. Rest is Power my friend. https://t.co/BSLEzCFTg9 @bobbyberk 07:09 PM - 24 Oct 2022

10. Kat Dennings

NO!!!!!!!! WHAT????? He was a light in this world this is horrifying https://t.co/jsnTRj3oLv @OfficialKat 07:10 PM - 24 Oct 2022

11. Paul Feig

Just devastated at this news. I worked with Leslie as an actor back in the 80s when he and I were in Ski Patrol together and he was just the best. A true sweetheart and such a funny person. The world is a much sadder place without him in it. RIP Leslie. https://t.co/1V6la8cMYE @paulfeig 07:02 PM - 24 Oct 2022

12. Octavia Spencer

I can’t express my sadness for his only surviving sister and his dear love M. There’s a hole in my heart. I love and miss you, buddy @thelesliejordan 💔 @octaviaspencer 06:48 PM - 24 Oct 2022

13. Leslie Grossman

14. Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter

15. Shania Twain

So awful to hear about the news of Leslie Jordan, the world has lost such a kind, joyful energy 💔 @ShaniaTwain 09:29 PM - 24 Oct 2022

16. RuPaul

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 @RuPaulsDragRace 06:46 PM - 24 Oct 2022

17. Michelle Visage

18. Mark Hamill

From the first time I saw him on an episode of Murphy Brown in 1989, he was hysterically hilarious. So grateful for the 33+ years of laughter from this deeply gifted man. Thank you Leslie Jordan. 🙏#RIP 💔 https://t.co/RvpNJoz8Zt @MarkHamill 08:50 PM - 24 Oct 2022

19. Patton Oswalt

20. Lynda Carter

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A @RealLyndaCarter 06:40 PM - 24 Oct 2022

21. Billy Eichner

22. Michelle Williams

23. Loni Love

The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. @LoniLove 06:30 PM - 24 Oct 2022

24. Josh Gad

No!!! Not Leslie Jordan. Oh God. Why does every day of the week have to suck? @joshgad 08:16 PM - 24 Oct 2022

25. Kristen Johnston

You had no choice but to adore Leslie Jordan, he left you no other options. He was magical. I can’t believe he’s gone. https://t.co/VupZh02OnF @thekjohnston 07:28 PM - 24 Oct 2022

26. Amy Sedaris

27. Adina Porter

This is terrible news. #RIP Leslie Jordan. I’m at a loss for words. What a lovely man and terrific actor. He will be greatly missed. @AdinaPorter 07:59 PM - 24 Oct 2022

28. Dustin Lance Black

My heart is breaking. Just learned that my brilliant old friend, LESLIE JORDAN, is no longer with us. Rest in peace my sweet southern sister. Your boundless joy will be deeply missed. 💔 @DLanceBlack 06:41 PM - 24 Oct 2022

29. Kevin McHale

Leslie Jordan was as talented and genuine as they come. What a ray of sunshine. This is just terrible. @druidDUDE 06:42 PM - 24 Oct 2022

30. Katie Couric