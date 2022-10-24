ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple wanted for murder in Arizona, Nevada found dead; 2 others arrested

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A couple wanted for murder in Arizona and Nevada were found dead Friday night near Kingman, Arizona, officials say.

According to The Associated Press, the bodies of Hunter McGuire, 29, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and lying next to each other on Friday.

Lake Havasu City police said that it looked like McGuire shot himself but was unsure if someone shot Brankek or if she shot herself, according to the AP. The county medical examiner is expected to determine her official cause of death.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted on Wednesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about a murder that happened two days prior. Detectives during their investigation identified the suspect as McGuire. MCSO said that McGuire and Branek allegedly pawned evidence of the murder the same day and there was video.

An arrest warrant was issued for both McGuire and Branek by LVPD. During their investigation, detectives learned that McGuire was hiding in Las Vegas for alleged involvement in a double murder in Kingman, Arizona, according to MCSO. The double murder happened on June 28, 2022. Officials obtained video surveillance from the murders that had similarities to McGuire. The two people who were murdered were Retta Atkins and Darren VanHouten.

On Wednesday, MCSO said just before 2 p.m. deputies arrived at a house in Golden Valley, Arizona, after reports of a possible murder. When they arrived, deputies found Martin Eric Nelson Jr., 25, dead behind a car. He had obvious gunshot wounds to the head. While deputies were at the scene, a man, identified as Timothy Wayne Burt, 42, allegedly told them that he was there when Nelson died and left the area and hid for about 12 hours. Burt allegedly said that he and Nelson went to the house around 2 a.m. to get a trailer that he said was stolen from him.

MCSO said Burt told them that he was confronted by McGuire, who shot at them. He later admitted to firing back and later admitted to calling a girlfriend to pick him up. Burt allegedly tossed the gun. MCSO said that Burt had changed his story multiple times but was eventually arrested for hindering prosecution. More charges are expected but are currently pending.

Branek’s car was allegedly seen at a truck stop in Yucca, Arizona, which led to a high-speed chase on Friday, according to the AP. There was a four-hour standoff prior to the discovery of the couple’s bodies.

MCSO said a third person, who was later identified as Brittany Conkling, hid in a separate location from McGuire and Branek. She later surrendered. She later allegedly admitted to investigators that she knew McGuire was wanted for murder and allegedly admitted to helping him. Conkling also allegedly admitted to hiding evidence after running from the car. MCSO said that Conkling has been booked for hindering prosecution.

MCSO said that additional evidence was obtained from the scene where the standoff and bodies were found that was related to Atkins and VanHouten’s murders.

No shots were fired by law enforcement during the apprehension. The apprehension was a collaborative effort with assistance from the MAGNET, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Kingman Police Department, Lake Havasu City Police Department, Bullhead City Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Las Vegas FBI Criminal Apprehension Team, and the dispatch centers of each agency,” said MCSO in a news release.

According to MCSO, McGuire was also a suspect in other murder investigations that are ongoing. No further information has been released.

