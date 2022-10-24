ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale police seek suspect after girl, 10, says same man tried to snatch her twice

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiLf7_0il8LEc200

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities in South Florida are actively searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy – twice in the same week.

The girl told police that the same man approached her both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, but she did not tell anyone about the abduction attempts until a witness intervened on her behalf during the second encounter, WSVN reported.

The victim’s mother told WPLG that her daughter said that the man parked his van on the side of the street, came over, opened the door, “and he asked her if she wants some candy.”

Surveillance video released Friday by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department shows the girl running away from the potential abductor, the TV station reported.

According to police, when the girl refused to enter the suspect’s black cargo van as she walked to school Wednesday morning, he tried to pull her into the vehicle, but a struggle ensued, and the girl escaped, WSVN reported.

The following morning, the girl said the same man approached her a second time, but a witness saw the exchange and asked if the girl was OK. When it became clear the child was frightened of the man claiming to be her grandfather, the witness told the girl to run.

“She runs to Bendle Elementary where she reports it to the staff,” Fort Lauderdale Det. Ali Adamson told the TV station.

The school, which the girl does not attend, contacted authorities, Fox News reported.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 40-year-old white man with short brown hair. A $5,000 reward is being offered for his capture, WPLG reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale

An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a person they suspect is connected to a robbery after a highway chase. On Wednesday, police followed a man who was riding a red scooter. The man went from Interstate 95 northbound at the Golden Glades, westbound on the Palmetto, eastbound on the Palmetto access road and then northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Two trucks collide in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash between two trucks ended up in a rollover. A Florida Power and Light truck ended on its side after crashing into a tow truck, Thursday morning. The incident happened on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. No one was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami

MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home

MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police find man missing from downtown Miami

MIAMI – Miami police found a man who went missing from the city’s downtown area, the department said Tuesday. Shaun Hollback-Hansen, 33, had been last seen at around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. The Miami Police Department tweeted Tuesday evening that Hollback-Hansen was located “in good health.”
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

Miami building evacuated near site of deadly condo collapse

MIAMI — (AP) — Residents of a Miami Beach building on the same street where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people were forced to evacuate on Thursday evening after officials determined the structure was unsafe and gave orders to leave. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier said around...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at condo building in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood condo unit has gone up in smoke. The unit caught fire off of Hillcrest Drive, Wednesday morning. Crews were able to contain the fire to that corner unit on the eighth floor of the building. “Well, now, it’s all already over, but in the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
97K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy