Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

Want a Sprouts on Fort Worth Avenue? Come to this community meeting next week

A developer wants to build a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery and a couple of restaurants on Fort Worth Avenue. The City Plan Commission, after sending the proposal to the city’s Urban Design Peer Review Panel earlier this year, said denied a rezoning request for the project saying it doesn’t comply with urban standards set years ago for the thoroughfare.
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

In this Oak Cliff ZIP code renters are the majority of residents

More than 52% of residents in the Oak Cliff ZIP code 75233 are renters, according to data from RentCafe. The website analyzed data from the 50 largest cities in the United States and found 101 ZIP codes that turned majority renter in the decade 2011-2020. The 75233 ZIP code includes...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Coming soon to Lower Greenville: Jeni’s Ice Creams

On Nov. 3, Jeni’s Ice Creams, a national chain of ice cream parlors, will celebrate the grand opening of a new location in Lower Greenville. From 7-11 p.m., customers will receive free scoops of ice cream, and the first 50 people in line will receive a goodie bag. The...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Rides4Vets provides free transportation for veterans

Military veterans can receive free rides through Rides4Vets, a promotion ran in conjunction between Feonix Mobility Rising and AARP. Free, unlimited rides are offered to all veterans, so long as the trip begins or ends in Dallas County. The rides must be booked by the veteran, or on behalf of the veteran, by using the calling (877) 282-2488 and using the promo code “Rides4Vets.” Participants can use the program to get to work, the doctor, a grocery store or anywhere else they might need to go.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
advocatemag.com

Kroger to buy Albertsons, Tom Thumb

Kroger is set to acquire Albertsons and all of its subsidiaries, the companies announced on Oct. 14. The last Albertsons grocery store in Dallas is located in Casa Linda. It is currently unclear whether or not that location will rebrand after the acquisition. Tom Thumb, which is owned by Albertsons,...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Back story: A history of small plane crashes in Oak Cliff

A small plane made an emergency landing in the middle of Kiest Boulevard recently. Some power lines were knocked down, along with a speed-limit sign, but there were no injuries and no fire or leaked fuel. That October incident was the second emergency landing of a plane near Dallas Executive...
DALLAS, TX

