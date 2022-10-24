Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Rachel Stone, Oak Cliff editor of 10+ years, says goodbye to the Advocate
Rachel Stone, who has worked at the Advocate for 14 years, including more than a decade as editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate, has resigned to be Texas Editor at The Real Deal, starting Nov. 1. “Oak Cliff and Advocate Media have been so good to me,” Stone says.
Want a Sprouts on Fort Worth Avenue? Come to this community meeting next week
A developer wants to build a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery and a couple of restaurants on Fort Worth Avenue. The City Plan Commission, after sending the proposal to the city’s Urban Design Peer Review Panel earlier this year, said denied a rezoning request for the project saying it doesn’t comply with urban standards set years ago for the thoroughfare.
In this Oak Cliff ZIP code renters are the majority of residents
More than 52% of residents in the Oak Cliff ZIP code 75233 are renters, according to data from RentCafe. The website analyzed data from the 50 largest cities in the United States and found 101 ZIP codes that turned majority renter in the decade 2011-2020. The 75233 ZIP code includes...
Coming soon to Lower Greenville: Jeni’s Ice Creams
On Nov. 3, Jeni’s Ice Creams, a national chain of ice cream parlors, will celebrate the grand opening of a new location in Lower Greenville. From 7-11 p.m., customers will receive free scoops of ice cream, and the first 50 people in line will receive a goodie bag. The...
Elmwood rezoning case up next after City Council approves West Oak Cliff Area Plan
Dallas City Council approved the West Oak Cliff Area Plan this week, creating a land-use plan for 5 square miles of our neighborhood, after two-and-a-half years of planning. What’s next? Zoning cases to codify some of those plans in three neighborhoods it touches: Elmwood, the Hampton/Clarendon corridor and Jimtown.
Rides4Vets provides free transportation for veterans
Military veterans can receive free rides through Rides4Vets, a promotion ran in conjunction between Feonix Mobility Rising and AARP. Free, unlimited rides are offered to all veterans, so long as the trip begins or ends in Dallas County. The rides must be booked by the veteran, or on behalf of the veteran, by using the calling (877) 282-2488 and using the promo code “Rides4Vets.” Participants can use the program to get to work, the doctor, a grocery store or anywhere else they might need to go.
Kroger to buy Albertsons, Tom Thumb
Kroger is set to acquire Albertsons and all of its subsidiaries, the companies announced on Oct. 14. The last Albertsons grocery store in Dallas is located in Casa Linda. It is currently unclear whether or not that location will rebrand after the acquisition. Tom Thumb, which is owned by Albertsons,...
Back story: A history of small plane crashes in Oak Cliff
A small plane made an emergency landing in the middle of Kiest Boulevard recently. Some power lines were knocked down, along with a speed-limit sign, but there were no injuries and no fire or leaked fuel. That October incident was the second emergency landing of a plane near Dallas Executive...
