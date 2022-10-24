Military veterans can receive free rides through Rides4Vets, a promotion ran in conjunction between Feonix Mobility Rising and AARP. Free, unlimited rides are offered to all veterans, so long as the trip begins or ends in Dallas County. The rides must be booked by the veteran, or on behalf of the veteran, by using the calling (877) 282-2488 and using the promo code “Rides4Vets.” Participants can use the program to get to work, the doctor, a grocery store or anywhere else they might need to go.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO