2 injured when car goes down embankment in Johnson County, THP reports
The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of a ravine, according to THP.
2 seriously injured after Bristol Highway crash in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two drivers were seriously injured after a crash on Bristol Highway Thursday afternoon, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). Investigators at the scene of the crash told News Channel 11 that both drivers of a pickup truck and a utility vehicle were transported to the Johnson City Medical […]
wcyb.com
Motorcyclist arrested after crashing into police car in Johnson City, authorities say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A motorcyclist was arrested after crashing into a police car before he tried to flee on foot Tuesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Perry McQuoid, of Unicoi, was charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle, vandalism, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended...
Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced investigators found what appeared to be the remains of an adult near the boat ramp at Observation Knob Park on Thursday morning. A release states that a caller directed authorities to the apparent body, and the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division as well as special […]
wymt.com
Traffic stop in Bell County leaves two men in jail on drug charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are in jail facing charges after a deputy noticed one of them not wearing a seatbelt during a traffic stop. On Wednesday night, Bell County sheriff’s deputies were conducting a checkpoint on Highway 217. Police stopped one of the cars coming through...
993thex.com
Unicoi County Man Flees Police, Hits Cruiser, Caught With Drugs
An Unicoi County man, who previously fled police on his motorcycle is in serious trouble after he narrowly misses hitting an officer who was attempting another traffic stop. Perry McQuiod was stopped in an alley way and refused officers commands and recklessly took off at a high rate of speed. McQuiod then lost control of his Suzuki GSX motorcycle and struck a police cruiser causing damages. McQuiod was then taken into custody and officers discovered a baggie containing what is believed to be heroin. McQuoid is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Husband & wife arrested in Erwin drug bust, police chief reports
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An undercover drug operation led Erwin authorities to the 1100 block of Martins Creek Road, where they arrested a married couple on Wednesday. A news release from the Erwin Police Department states the agency and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gordon L. Lyons, 66, and Tammy G. Lyons, 63, both […]
wcyb.com
Police in Damascus are searching for a missing woman
DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — The Damascus Town Police Department is searching for a missing Damascus woman. According to police, 48-year-old Michelle “Shelly” Trivett has been reported missing. She has dark blonde hair with gray in it and brown eyes. If anyone has any information in regards to...
TDOT: Traffic flowing after debris, crash back up traffic on I-26
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — UPDATE: As of noon Thursday, traffic on I-26 West was moving again. TDOT did not report any further delays. A dump truck spilled dirt and gravel on portions of I-26 westbound Thursday morning and caused traffic congestion, according to transportation and city officials. The Tennessee Department of Transportation‘s (TDOT) SmartWay […]
VSP: Mercedes fatally hits pedestrian walking in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man reportedly walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 died when a 2018 Mercedes c300 hit him last Thursday. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the man, identified as Larry J. Hackney, 54, had been walking in the roadway at 8:20 p.m. with his back turned to […]
Officials: Virginia man arrested for allegedly killing pregnant girlfriend
ROANOKE, Va. — A man in Virginia has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend, officials say. According to a news release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday deputies received a call about a missing woman. Just before midnight, deputies found a deceased woman’s body in the house where the missing woman reportedly lived.
Kingsport Times-News
Human remains found at South Holston Lake
Human remains were found Thursday morning at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake, authorities said. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call and when deputies showed up they found what appeared to be adult human remains near the boat ramp, according to a press release.
wymt.com
Man arrested after body of woman found in Buchanan County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after a woman’s body was found in Buchanan County Saturday night. 38-year-old Dustin Barret Owens of Vansant, Virginia has been arrested and charged with homicide by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department. Police say they...
wcyb.com
Jonesborough man arrested after shots fired into home, police say
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Jonesborough man has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to police. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, Washington County deputies responded to the 300 block of Summit Drive in Jonesborough Sunday, due to a...
993thex.com
Report: Johnson City man caught on camera stealing vehicle
A Johnson City man was arrested on Tuesday after he was reportedly caught on camera stealing a vehicle. According to Johnson City Police, Noah Gates was named the suspect after security camera footage showed him steal the vehicle at around 8 AM on Tuesday. Just two hours later, investigators found...
wvlt.tv
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
cbs19news
Arrests announced in police officer's shooting death, drug trafficking operation
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen people have been arrested from Southwest Virginia and Kentucky, including one accused of murdering a police officer. According to a release, 34-year-old Michael Donivan White of Big Stone Gap was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.
993thex.com
Police: Woman pulls a knife on Johnson City officer
A Johnson City woman is charged with aggravated assault after investigators said she pulled a knife on a police officer who was called to break up a verbal fight involving homeless subjects downtown. Dora Warren was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Monday following the call at the Downtown...
supertalk929.com
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock
Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
wcyb.com
Johnson City woman accused of brandishing knife at officers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City woman accused of brandishing a knife at officers was arrested Monday night, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department arrested Dora Warren and charged her with aggravated assault towards a first responder and public intoxication. Officers responded to the area...
