Hancock County, TN

2 arrested in connection to ‘suspicious’ Hancock County barn fire

By Murry Lee
 3 days ago

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Hancock County men have been arrested after an investigation into a barn fire in March, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports.

According to a release from the TBI, special fire investigators began looking into a “suspicious barn fire” that occurred on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. Investigators reported farm equipment was destroyed in the fire.

The TBI reports that after looking into the fire, it was determined that it had been intentionally set.

Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site

Investigators developed two suspects, identified as Dustin Paul Helton and Daniel W. Seal, and charged them each with one count of reckless burning.

According to the TBI, both Helton, 42, and Seal, 43, were booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

WATE

WATE

