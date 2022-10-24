Dan Hardy vents on slap fighting, responds to Dana White: ‘I don’t give a f*** what you think’

Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Dana White, USADA confirm Conor McGregor needs 6 months of drug testing before UFC return
Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC 280 this past Saturday, UFC President Dana White confirmed McGregor is not currently enrolled in the United States Anti-Doping testing pool, which is required for all active athletes on the roster.
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva’s sparring session has controversial end
Anderson Silva made a startling statement when speaking about his preparation for a boxing match with Jake Paul. In an interview with MMA Weekly, the former UFC middleweight champion said he had been knocked out twice by training partners in a sparring session for the fight, which takes place Saturday at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul excited to be an underdog against Anderson Silva: ‘Even my brother was like ‘are you sure you’re ready for this?’
For the first time in his boxing career, Jake Paul has the odds going against him. After signing to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in his sixth pro bout, the 25-year-old social influencer, who now considers himself a full-time combat sports athlete, found himself the underdog when odds makers first released the betting lines for the fight.
MMA Fighting
Joe Rogan praises Sean O’Malley for UFC 280 performance, but believes Petr Yan won
Joe Rogan wasn’t in Abu Dhabi to call UFC 280’s Fight of the Night between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley, but while he believes O’Malley proved he belonged among the bantamweight elite, he also believes Yan should’ve gotten the nod. O’Malley ended up getting a...
MMA Fighting
Arizona clears Anderson Silva to box Jake Paul after submitting ‘pristine’ MRI, additional statements
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was cleared to box Jake Paul on Thursday by the Arizona Boxing Commission after a special meeting was convened to decide whether he was fit to compete. The commission did not vote on the 47-year-old Silva’s license to box Paul on Saturday at Desert...
MMA Fighting
Rankings Show: Is Sean O’Malley really a top-2 bantamweight now? Plus the UFC’s worst rankings squatters and more
Sean O’Malley upset Petr Yan on Saturday at UFC 280, but did he really?. When it comes to rankings, what’s the protocol when an unranked fighter sneaks one out from his division’s No. 2 contender with one of the most controversial decisions of the year?. That’s right...
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva’s coach respects Jake Paul, but says he’s biting off more than he can chew: ‘He will definitely be tested’
Will Anderson Silva ruin Jake Paul’s perfect boxing record on Saturday? Luiz Carlos Dorea, the man responsible for sharpening Silva’s boxing skills for nearly two decades, is confident in a knockout win for “The Spider,” even if he respects Paul’s abilities. Speaking on this week’s...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: Islam Makhachev had ‘one of the most dominant performances’ ever for a title challenger
At UFC 280, Islam Makhachev proved to everyone just how legit he is. This past weekend’s main event featured one of the most anticipated UFC title fights in recent memory. Lightweight’s most impressive streak holders, Makhachev and former champion Charles Oliveira, finally got to go at it, and unfortunately for Oliveira, it wasn’t as competitive as he’d have liked it to be.
MMA Fighting
Uriah Hall reveals post-MMA struggle with depression: ‘At one point, I looked at my firearm’
Trigger Warning: This article includes discussion of depression, suicidal thoughts and self-harm. Uriah Hall said his MMA retirement came with a “deep depression” that included suicidal thoughts. Following an open workout for his professional boxing debut, which takes place Saturday against Le’Veon Bell on the undercard of Paul...
MMA Fighting
MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings, October 2022: Where does Islam Makhachev land after dominant title win?
Welcome to the latest update to the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound rankings, where every month our esteemed panel sort through the noise to answer one question: Who are the best overall male and female MMA fighters in the world?. How did the past six weeks affect the global pound-for-pound landscape? Let’s...
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva: I ‘misspoke,’ was never knocked out in sparring
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Wednesday said he “misspoke” during an interview about his boxing match Saturday with Jake Paul – which was shot one month ago – and was “NEVER” knocked out by a sparring partner. “After seeing the reports and...
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo explains why no opponent would convince him to push back MMA retirement
Jose Aldo is “very happy and satisfied with everything I did in MMA, especially in the UFC,” and that’s why he hung up his gloves following a decision defeat to Merab Dvalishvili in August. The former UFC and WEC featherweight champion, one of the best to ever...
MMA Fighting
A.J. McKee, Patricio Pitbull set to fight RIZIN champions on NYE card in Japan
Bellator and RIZIN stars will collide in the final hours of 2022 in Japan as A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull face Roberto Satoshi and Kleber Koike, respectively, at RIZIN 40 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The fights will be contested under RIZIN rules, which includes soccer kicks...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Anderson Silva’s chances vs. Jake Paul, Josh Thomson calls out the media
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul’s boxing match is going down in just two days, and while Silva isn’t necessarily fighting to represent MMA, the MMA community will be rooting for the former UFC middleweight champion. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith responds to callout from Nikita Krylov: ‘Yes, I’m totally down’
Don’t threaten Anthony Smith with a good time. As he was working as an analyst for ESPN on Saturday, the veteran light heavyweight contender heard his name mentioned by Nikita Krylov just after Krylov picked up an impressive win over Volkan Oezdemir on the UFC 280 preliminary card. “I...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva make bet: fighters’ union, or kickboxing rematch
Jake Paul loves to bet his opponents prior a fight, and he finally came up with an idea to entice Anderson Silva into a wager. Just 48 hours away from their boxing match, Paul made Silva an offer the UFC legend apparently couldn’t refuse with both fighters shaking hands on the deal during the pre-fight press conference.
MMA Fighting
Manon Fiorot wants No. 1 contender fight with Alexa Grasso: ‘It’s a good fight for the fans and the division’
Manon Fiorot believes she’s one win away from a title shot, and she wants that to be over Alexa Grasso. At UFC 280, Fiorot scored the biggest victory of her career by taking a unanimous decision over former flyweight title challenger Katelyn Chookagian in a back-and-forth affair. It was the first big moment of Fiorot’s career as the main card opener of the year’s biggest pay-per-view, an experience she believes was important as she climbs the flyweight rankings.
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Islam Makhachev crowned at UFC 280, Sterling’s next move, Paul vs. Silva
Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion after his dominant win over Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280 this past Saturday. Is this the beginning of an all-time dominant title reign in the promotion’s top division?. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Arnold Allen, Calvin Kattar, Katie Taylor, and Fabian Edwards
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Tuesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by answering your questions with another round of On The Nose.
MMA Fighting
Video: Islam Makhachev receives hero’s welcome in return to Dagestan following UFC 280
Dagestan loves Islam Makhachev. This past Saturday, Makhachev won the UFC lightweight championship when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280. Returning home this week, Makhachev received a hero’s welcome from his countrymen, who greeted him in droves to show their support (video courtesy of Red Corner MMA) as he arrived in Makhachkala.
