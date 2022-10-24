ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHSAA announces classifications for 2022-23 spring sports; Here's how it affects Big Bend

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
As part of its annual cycle, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has announced new district announcements for spring sports teams. While most alignments remain the same from last season, a handful of teams have moved in classification or will be seeing one or two new opponents in district play.

Aucilla Christian's full athletic movement from 2A to 1A now puts them in a competitive district field with Madison County and Wakulla Christian in baseball and softball. Jefferson County and Tallavana Christian will also be fielding baseball teams this spring, a first for the Tallavana Christian program.

Florida High softball is now in a district with Gadsden County, Taylor County, Marianna, and Suwannee, meaning it won't see Baldwin until regionals. Middleburg has also joined Lincoln in district play.

In flag football, Gadsden County, St. John Paul II, and Taylor County will all be fielding programs. Lincoln has moved down from 2A to 1A, and the Big Bend will once again split into two 1A districts.

On the track, Wakulla and Godby have moved down to 2A with Florida High, Gadsden County, Madison County, and Taylor County. Chiles has also moved up into 4A and will be the only Big Bend school in that classification for track and field.

In lacrosse, Rickards and Godby will be competing as independent teams, and so will Maclay's girls' lacrosse team.

Finally, in tennis, the Big Bend has combined into one district in 1A as Aucilla Christian, Community Christian, Malcay, North Florida Christian and St. John Paul II combine with Florida High, Madison County, and Taylor County.

Check out the full re-districting list below.

Baseball

Independent: Jefferson County, Tallavana Christian.

1A-District 5: Altha, Aucilla Christian, Blountstown, Liberty County, Madison County, Wakulla Christian.

2A-District 1: FAMU DRS, Munroe, North Florida Christian, Rocky Bayou Christian, St. John Paul II.

3A-District 1: Florida High, Maclay, Marianna, North Bay Haven, Pensacola Catholic, Rutherford, Walton.

3A-District 2: Taylor County, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Bradford, Trinity Christian, West Nassau.

4A-District 2: Godby, Wakulla, Gadsden County, Suwannee, Baker County.

5A-District 2: Lincoln, Rickards, Gainesville, Columbia.

6A-District 2: Chiles, Leon, Crestview, Mosley, Niceville.

Softball

Independent: Trinity Catholic Middle, Jefferson County

1A-District 5: Aucilla Christian, Wakulla Christian, Madison County, Hilliard, Hamilton County.

2A-District 1: North Florida Christian, Munroe, St. John Paul II, FAMU DRS, Maclay.

3A-District 2: Florida High, Gadsden County, Taylor County, Marianna, Suwannee.

4A-District 1: Godby, Rickards, Wakulla, Arnold, Pensacola, South Walton, West Florida.

5A-District 2: Lincoln, Columbia, Gainesville, Middleburg, Orange Park, Ridgeview.

5A-District 2: Chiles, Leon, Mosley Crestview, Niceville.

Flag football

Independent: Gadsden County, St. John Paul II, Taylor County

1A-District 1: FAMU DRS, Godby, Rickards, Wakulla, Choctawhatchee, Escambia, Fort Walton Beach, Pine Forest, Washington (Pensacola).

1A-District 2: Lincoln, Madison County, Jefferson County, Florida High, Baker County, Baldwin, Bradford, Columbia, Keystone Heights, Suwannee.

2A-District 2: Chiles, Leon, Crestview, Gulf Breeze, Navarre, Niceville, Pace, Tate.

Track and Field

Independent: Trinity Catholic Middle

1A-District 3: Community Christian, FAMU DRS, Jefferson County, Maclay, North Florida Christian, St. John Paul II, Wakulla Christian, Hamilton County, Lafayette

2A-District 2: Florida High, Gadsden County, Godby, Madison County, Taylor County, Wakulla, Suwannee, Marianna, Chipley.

3A-District 2: Leon, Lincoln, Rickards, Mosley, Gainesville, Columbia, Arnold.

4A-District 1: Chiles, Buchholz, Crestview, Forest, Navarre, Niceville, Pace, Tate, West Port.

Lacrosse

Independent: Godby, Rickards, Maclay (G)

1A-District 2: Maclay, Fort Walton Beach, North Bay Haven, South Walton.

2A-District 1: Lincoln, Chiles, Leon, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Navarre, Niceville.

Tennis

Independent: Trinity Catholic Middle

1A-District 2: Aucilla Christian, Community Christian, Florida High, Maclay, Madison County, North Florida Christian, St. John Paul II, Taylor County.

2A-District 2: Wakulla, Rickards, Baker County, Bradford, Eastside, Keystone Heights, Santa Fe, Suwannee, North Marion (G).

3A-District 2: Chiles, Leon, Lincoln, Choctawhatchee, Crestview, Mosley, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville.

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

