Related
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of seeking global domination by fueling the conflict in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of seeking global domination by fueling the conflict in Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
