Lubbock, TX

LSO, LPD asking for help to identify a body

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
The Lubbock Sheriff's Office was dispacted around 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person located in a field.

LSO secured the scene and any potential evidence and notified Lubbock Police Department.

On Monday, LPD was asking the public for help in identifying the male subject that was found.

The public is urged to call the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Information provided may be eligible for a reward of up to 5,000 dollars and individuals can remain anonymous.

The investigation is still ongoing.

David Guerra
3d ago

they don't want the public's help very much if they don't list a description of the victim, approximate height and weight, facial hair and tattoos, jewelry he was wearing a description of his clothing. what they really want to do is tell the sheriff that yes, they asked for the public's help before they closed the case.

